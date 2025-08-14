Garena Free Fire Max: August 14 redeem codes to win diamonds, weapon skins

Garena Free Fire Max has released a set of redeem codes for August 14, offering players the opportunity to claim a variety of exclusive in-game rewards. These may include rare character outfits, unique weapon skins, diamond packs, and other premium items that are typically difficult to acquire through regular play.
As with most redeem codes, these are only valid for a limited period and have a capped number of uses. Once the redemption limit is reached or the time window closes, they will no longer work. Players looking to secure these rewards should act quickly to avoid missing out.
Here’s the updated list of active codes for today, along with a straightforward guide on how to redeem them and access your rewards in-game.
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today
As per a report by InsideSport, active redeem codes for August 14 are:
- FFKSY7PQNWHG
- U8S47JGJH5MG
- FFIC33NTEUKA
- ZZATXB24QES8
- WD2ATK3ZEA55
- HFNSJ6W74Z48
- FF4MTXQPFDZ9
- FFMTYKQPFDZ9
- FF6WN9QSFTHX
- FFRSX4CYHLLQ
- FFSKTXVQF2NR
- NPTF2FWSPXN9
- FFDMNSW9KG2
- FFCBRAXQTS9S
- FFBYS2MQX9KM
- FFRINGY2KDZ9
- FVTCQK2MFNSK
- FFNFSXTPVQZ9
- RDNAFV2KX2CQ
- FFNGY7PP2NWC
- FFYNC9V2FTNN
- FPUS5XQ2TNZK
- RD3TZK7WME65
- F8YC4TN6VKQ9
- V44ZX8Y7GJ52
- XN7TP5RM3K49
- ZRW3J4N8VX56
- TFX9J3Z2RP64
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes: How to use
- Visit the official Rewards Redemption website for Garena Free Fire Max.
- Log in using your preferred platform — Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID.
- Copy the redeem codes from the list and paste them into the provided text box.
After redeeming a Free Fire Max code, players will find their rewards delivered directly to the in-game mailbox. If the prize includes diamonds or gold, the balance reflects the update immediately.
These codes can grant access to exclusive, limited-time items such as Rebel Academy outfits, Revolt Weapon Crates, Diamond Vouchers, and other rare cosmetics that are typically hard to find in the store.
Each code is restricted to 500 uses per day and generally stays active for around twelve hours, so players must claim them promptly before they expire.