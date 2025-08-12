Tuesday, August 12, 2025 | 04:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
YouTube Premium users gets access to AI-powered video search tool: Report

YouTube Premium users gets access to AI-powered video search tool: Report

YouTube's AI-powered search, which was limited to select users, is now rolling out more widely to Premium subscribers in the US on the mobile app

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 4:33 PM IST

YouTube is expanding the availability of its AI-driven search tool. As reported by Android Authority, more Premium subscribers in the US can now access the feature, though it remains restricted to the iOS and Android apps for now. This AI-powered Youtube delivers curated video results for specific topics.
 
The feature first launched in June as part of an experimental rollout to a small group of testers. 

YouTube’s AI-powered Search: How it works

According to YouTube’s blog, the AI search adds a results carousel that uses artificial intelligence to recommend relevant videos and creator descriptions for certain categories, such as shopping, travel, or activities in a specific location. For example, searching “best beaches in Hawaii” could surface curated clips highlighting top snorkel spots and volcanic beaches with descriptive text, helping users plan and explore without scrolling through unrelated results.
 
 
However, this capability is not universal. As Google explained during its June debut, the AI search applies only to select categories, with all other queries continuing to use YouTube’s standard search. By tailoring results for specific topics, it aims to offer a faster and more intuitive alternative to manual Browse, especially for travel and shopping searches. 

Availability

YouTube’s AI search feature is available only in English and will remain in testing until August 20. The expansion to more Premium subscribers hints at a possible global launch in the future.
 
The rollout follows YouTube’s approach to other experimental features. Earlier this year, Premium subscribers gained early access to comment threading, which was refined through feedback before a wider release.

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 4:33 PM IST

