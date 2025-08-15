Garena Free Fire Max: August 15 redeem codes to win various in-game rewards

Garena Free Fire Max has rolled out a set of redeem codes for August 15, offering players a chance to unlock exclusive items such as limited-edition outfits, weapon skins, diamonds, and more.

These codes are time-sensitive and have a limited number of redemptions, so it’s recommended to claim them quickly before they expire.

Check out the active codes below, along with a simple guide on how to redeem them and grab your rewards.

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today

As per a report by InsideSport, active redeem codes for August 15 are:

F4Z8X2C9V1B5N3M7

F7H2J5Q9W3E1R6T4

F1S6D4F8G2H9J5K3

F8L3P7O1I5U9Y2T6

F2Q7W1E5R9T3Y6U4

F5A9S3D7F1G4H8J2

F6Z1X5C2V8B4N9M3

F3H8J4K1L7P5O2I9

F9S2D6F3G7H1J4K8

F1L5P9O3I7U2Y4T8

F4Q8W2E6R1T5Y9U3

F7A1S5D9F2G6H3J7

F2Z6X3C7V1B5N8M4

F5H9J1K8L4P2O6I3

F8S3D7F4G1H5J9K2

F3L7P2O6I4U8Y1T5

F6Q1W5E9R3T7Y2U4

F9A4S8D2F6G3H7J1

F1Z5X9C3V7B2N6M8 ALSO READ: Google Flights unveils new AI search tool, to roll out from next week Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes: How to use Visit the official Rewards Redemption website for Garena Free Fire Max.

Log in using your preferred platform — Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID.

Copy the redeem codes from the list and paste them into the provided text box. Once a Free Fire Max redeem code is used successfully, the rewards are delivered straight to the player’s in-game mail. Any diamonds or gold included are instantly added to the account.