Home / Technology / Tech News / Foxconn sees robust AI demand as second-quarter profit tops forecast

Foxconn sees robust AI demand as second-quarter profit tops forecast

The company said artificial intelligence server revenue is expected to leap more than 170% year-on-year in the coming quarter, though it also warned of uncertainty from U.S. tariffs

Foxconn
Cloud and networking products, which include servers, accounted for 41% of its revenue in the second quarter, while smart consumer products represented 35%, the company said. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Reuters TAIPEI
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 11:21 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Foxconn on Thursday forecast a significant rise in third-quarter revenue as the world's biggest iPhone maker said it had for the first time made more money from its AI server business than from smart electronics last quarter.
 
The company said artificial intelligence server revenue is expected to leap more than 170% year-on-year in the coming quarter, though it also warned of uncertainty from U.S. tariffs.
 
Nvidia's biggest server maker and Apple's top iPhone assembler has been riding a data centre boom, as cloud computing firms such as Amazon, Microsoft and Alphabet's Google spend billions of dollars to expand their AI infrastructure and research capacity.
 
Cloud and networking products, which include servers, accounted for 41% of its revenue in the second quarter, while smart consumer products represented 35%, the company said. 
The contribution from the server business to its revenue is set to grow further in the current quarter, as Foxconn expects a slight decline in smart consumer electronics revenue. Some experts expect iPhone sales to slow after they surged in the June quarter ahead of the expected imposition of U.S. tariffs. 
"AI has been the primary growth driver so far this year," Kathy Yang, rotating CEO of Foxconn, said on a call with media and analysts. She warned however that "close attention is needed due to the impact of changes in tariffs and exchange rates".
The company said on Thursday its capital spending would rise more than 20% this year, as it plans to boost server production capacity in its manufacturing sites in Texas and Wisconsin. 
Global trade uncertainty and particularly the trade spat between the U.S. and China could dim its outlook this year as it has a major manufacturing presence in China, though Washington and Beijing this week extended a tariff truce for another 90 days.
Most of the iPhones Foxconn makes for Apple are assembled in China, but the bulk of those sold in the U.S. are now produced in India. The company is also building factories in Mexico and Texas to make AI servers for Nvidia. 
LORDSTOWN SOLD 
Foxconn has also been looking to expand its footprint in electric vehicles, which the company sees as a major future growth generator, though that has not always gone smoothly. 
Earlier this month, Foxconn said it had struck a deal to sell a former car factory at Lordstown, Ohio, for $375 million that it purchased in 2022 to manufacture EVs. 
However, it will continue to occupy the facility. The company said the Ohio plant would be used to manufacture cloud-related products. 
The goal of manufacturing its Model C EV for the U.S. market remains unchanged, although initial production will take place in Taiwan, Foxconn said. 
A source familiar with the matter told Reuters that the plant was sold to its partner SoftBank. Foxconn and SoftBank declined to comment. 
Overall, the company reported net profit for the April-June period of T$44.4 billion ($1.48 billion), higher than the consensus estimate of T$38.8 billion compiled by LSEG. 
Foxconn, formally Hon Hai Precision Industry, last month reported record second-quarter revenue on strong demand for AI products, but cautioned over geopolitical and exchange rate headwinds. 
Its shares have risen 8.4% so far this year, outperforming the broader Taiwan index's 5.2% gain. They closed up 0.5% on Thursday ahead of the earnings release.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Google Flights unveils new AI search tool, to roll out from next week

Tech Wrap Aug 14: Vivo Vision glasses, Gemini update, LinkedIn Mini Sudoku

ARM Windows PCs can now download and run Xbox games locally: Know how

Reliance Digital India sale: MacBook Air at ₹49,990, iPhone 13 at ₹39,900

Apple reportedly filed patent for all-glass iPhone: Here's how it may look

Topics :Technology NewsFoxconncorporate earnings

First Published: Aug 14 2025 | 11:20 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story