Tech Wrap Aug 14: Vivo Vision glasses, Gemini update, LinkedIn Mini Sudoku

Chinese consumer electronics brand Vivo has announced that it will be launching its Vision Discovery Edition Glasses on August 21. The announcement was accompanied by a teaser video highlighting the headset’s design. Vivo has yet to confirm whether this will be a global event or limited to its home market in China.

Google is upgrading its Gemini AI assistant to be both more personalised and more privacy-conscious. According to Google, Gemini will now offer two new features: a memory-enabled “Personal Context” mode, which remembers your past conversations to deliver more tailored responses, and an optional “Temporary Chat” mode, which allows one-off interactions that leave no lasting data trace.

LinkedIn and Nikoli bring a twist to Sudoku with bite-sized daily puzzles LinkedIn has released its sixth thinking-oriented game, Mini Sudoku. The platform has collaborated with the original creators of Sudoku, a small Japanese puzzle magazine named Nikoli, who handcrafted Sudoku around 41 years ago. Mini Sudoku essentially is a daily, bite-sized version of the classic game, designed to be solved in just a few minutes. PUBG announces end of support for PS4, Xbox One from Nov 13 South Korean game publisher Krafton will shift PUBG Console exclusively to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S from November 13, 2025. According to the company’s official press release, this transition marks the end of support for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, which will no longer be playable or available for download after the stated date. For context, PUBG Console is the console-specific edition of the battle royale game PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, designed for platforms like PlayStation and Xbox.

Google Photos consolidates creative tools under 'Create' on Android, iOS Google has reportedly begun rolling out new features to its Photos app, including the earlier-announced “Create” tab, which consolidates various creative tools for easier use, and a fresh AI-powered “Remix” function for altering the visual style of images. According to 9To5Google, these additions have started appearing for select users on both Android and iOS versions of the app. Samsung expands One UI 8 beta to Galaxy S24 series, Z Fold 6, Flip 6, more Samsung is widening the rollout of its Android 16-based One UI 8 beta to more Galaxy smartphones. According to a report from 9To5Google, the beta build is now reaching Galaxy S24 series smartphones as well as the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6. This follows Samsung’s earlier confirmation that the One UI 8 beta would extend to more smartphones later in August, with a stable release planned for eligible models in September.

Google Messages app rolls out sensitive content warnings Google is rolling out sensitive content warnings in Messages to alert users when sending, receiving, or forwarding images that may contain nudity. In an update to its support page, Google detailed that the feature will automatically detect and blur such images, alongside adding child safety measures. Apple reportedly filed patent for all-glass iPhone Apple has reportedly filed a patent application for an all-glass iPhone design, potentially hinting at a future model. As per a 9to5Mac report, the filing describes an electronic device with a “six-sided glass enclosure,” aligning with Apple’s long-standing vision for iPhone hardware, what former design chief Jony Ive once called a “single slab of glass.”