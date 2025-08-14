Tech Wrap Aug 14: Vivo Vision glasses, Gemini update, LinkedIn Mini Sudoku
Vivo AR glasses to launch on August 21. Gemini learns to remember and go incognito. LinkedIn introduces Mini Sudoku. PUBG to end support on PS4, Xbox One. Photos brings creative toolsBS Tech New Delhi
Chinese consumer electronics brand Vivo has announced that it will be launching its Vision Discovery Edition Glasses on August 21. The announcement was accompanied by a teaser video highlighting the headset’s design. Vivo has yet to confirm whether this will be a global event or limited to its home market in China.
Google is upgrading its Gemini AI assistant to be both more personalised and more privacy-conscious. According to Google, Gemini will now offer two new features: a memory-enabled “Personal Context” mode, which remembers your past conversations to deliver more tailored responses, and an optional “Temporary Chat” mode, which allows one-off interactions that leave no lasting data trace.
LinkedIn has released its sixth thinking-oriented game, Mini Sudoku. The platform has collaborated with the original creators of Sudoku, a small Japanese puzzle magazine named Nikoli, who handcrafted Sudoku around 41 years ago. Mini Sudoku essentially is a daily, bite-sized version of the classic game, designed to be solved in just a few minutes.
South Korean game publisher Krafton will shift PUBG Console exclusively to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S from November 13, 2025. According to the company’s official press release, this transition marks the end of support for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, which will no longer be playable or available for download after the stated date. For context, PUBG Console is the console-specific edition of the battle royale game PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, designed for platforms like PlayStation and Xbox.
Google has reportedly begun rolling out new features to its Photos app, including the earlier-announced “Create” tab, which consolidates various creative tools for easier use, and a fresh AI-powered “Remix” function for altering the visual style of images. According to 9To5Google, these additions have started appearing for select users on both Android and iOS versions of the app.
Samsung is widening the rollout of its Android 16-based One UI 8 beta to more Galaxy smartphones. According to a report from 9To5Google, the beta build is now reaching Galaxy S24 series smartphones as well as the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6. This follows Samsung’s earlier confirmation that the One UI 8 beta would extend to more smartphones later in August, with a stable release planned for eligible models in September.
Google is rolling out sensitive content warnings in Messages to alert users when sending, receiving, or forwarding images that may contain nudity. In an update to its support page, Google detailed that the feature will automatically detect and blur such images, alongside adding child safety measures.
Apple has reportedly filed a patent application for an all-glass iPhone design, potentially hinting at a future model. As per a 9to5Mac report, the filing describes an electronic device with a “six-sided glass enclosure,” aligning with Apple’s long-standing vision for iPhone hardware, what former design chief Jony Ive once called a “single slab of glass.”
Reliance Digital has kicked off the “Digital India sale”, live until August 17, in which it is offering discounts of up to 25 per cent along with bank offers, no-interest equated monthly instalment (no-cost EMI), and UPI discounts on a range of electronics and gadgets. Key deals include the MacBook Air M1 at ₹49,990, iPhone 13 at ₹39,900, Google Pixel 9a at ₹42,999, and a 55-inch UHD Google TV at ₹24,990.
