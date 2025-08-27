Home / Technology / Tech News / Garena Free Fire Max: August 27 redeem codes to win several in-game rewards

Garena Free Fire Max: August 27 redeem codes to win several in-game rewards

Garena Free Fire Max has released new redeem codes for August 27. Players can follow the guide below to claim today's codes to win exclusive rewards

Garena Free Fire Max
Garena Free Fire Max
Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2025 | 9:42 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Garena Free Fire Max has shared redeem codes for August 27, giving players the chance to unlock rewards such as exclusive outfits, weapon skins, diamonds, vouchers, and other premium items.
 
Since these codes come with strict time limits and limited redemption slots, players should claim them as soon as possible before they expire or hit the maximum usage cap.  ALSO READ: After Beats, Apple to bring heart-rate tracking to AirPods with Pro 3 model 
A list of the active codes, along with a simple step-by-step guide to redeem them, is provided below.

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today

As per a report by InsideSport, active redeem codes for August 27 are:
  • M4R7J3W5Y6Q8XZVG
  • N6C3XG7Z4R2Y8AJT
  • T8Z4K2DFAEGXJ3WB
  • 5B8R3XMQG6LK9N2A
  • L9NA4V1G7JZ8WQXK
  • 7YXU6R3N2WPG9BKA
  • YRX1FGC8VJN5L6BZ
  • V3F6G8X9R7JW2NKL
  • E6LW3VA9R1KJQG5C
  • ZVJQHRGDB4A8MXY2
  • F2J9B6W8M1LZ5YVR
  • W1J6M3B4R8G7KX9N
  • S1R7L2GYA5M4F9QZ
  • K9Q5J7M4C2R3Y8LZ
  • Q5VZL9KC6JX1R7G2
  • MPYV3X5LF7JZ1BQH
  • 6Y7J1L9R4Q2XMZ5P
  • 1C9V7L6M2Z4B8YJR
  • 2H5V8LJN9DQ64FYT
  • 3GVXZ2B4HK5Y7WJR

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes: How to use

  • Visit the official Rewards Redemption website for Garena Free Fire Max.
  • Log in using your preferred platform — Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID.
  • Copy the redeem codes from the list and paste them into the provided text box.
Once a Free Fire Max redeem code is claimed, the rewards are delivered straight to the player’s in-game mailbox, while any gold or diamonds included are added to the account instantly.
 
These codes usually unlock exclusive items such as Rebel Academy outfits, Revolt Weapon Loot Crates, Diamond Vouchers, and other limited-edition cosmetic rewards. 
 
Since each code is capped at 500 redemptions per day and typically remains valid for only around twelve hours, players are advised to use them quickly before they expire.
ALSO READ: After Beats, Apple to bring heart-rate tracking to AirPods with Pro 3 model

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Tech Wrap Aug 26: Samsung Galaxy Ta S10 Lite, new Apple Store, Vivo T4 Pro

Don't like new Google Phone app UI? Here's how to revert to older version

Apple rolls out iOS 26 betas, final release expected with iPhone 17 series

After Beats, Apple to bring heart-rate tracking to AirPods with Pro 3 model

Soon, Google may launch its file sharing app 'Quick Share' for Apple iPhone

Topics :online gamesonline gamingGaming

First Published: Aug 27 2025 | 9:41 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story