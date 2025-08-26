Soon, Google may launch its file sharing app 'Quick Share' for Apple iPhone

Google is reportedly working on expanding its wireless file sharing tool, Quick Share , to Apple iPhones. Comparable to Apple’s AirDrop, Quick Share allows rapid transfer of photos, videos, and files using Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. While AirDrop is restricted to Apple devices, Quick Share currently works on Android, Windows, and ChromeOS.

According to a finding by Android Authority, traces within Google Play Services point to an account-linked method of sharing files with iPhones. When a hidden pop-up was enabled, it revealed that users may soon have the option to share end-to-end encrypted files with iPhone and other devices, though this feature would require users to be signed in to their accounts. This approach differs from Quick Share’s current Android-to-Android sharing, which works seamlessly even without requiring a sign-in.

ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite with Exynos 1380, bundled S Pen unveiled: Specs Google first launched Quick Share on Android devices a few years back and has gradually extended the feature to other platforms, including ChromeOS and Windows. Apple users, however, have been left without support, as the file-sharing tool does not integrate with iOS. As per Android Authority, earlier last year, comments from Google hinted at potential future support for iOS and macOS, but not much has surfaced about it since then. ALSO READ: iPhone 17 series: Apple may offer reverse wireless charging with Pro models