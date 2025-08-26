Home / Technology / Tech News / Soon, Google may launch its file sharing app 'Quick Share' for Apple iPhone

Evidence in Google Play Services reportedly suggests that Quick Share may soon work with iPhones, requiring an account sign-in for cross-platform sharing

Google Quick Share (Image: Google)
Google Quick Share (Image: Google)
Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2025 | 12:59 PM IST
Google is reportedly working on expanding its wireless file sharing tool, Quick Share, to Apple iPhones. Comparable to Apple’s AirDrop, Quick Share allows rapid transfer of photos, videos, and files using Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. While AirDrop is restricted to Apple devices, Quick Share currently works on Android, Windows, and ChromeOS.
 
According to a finding by Android Authority, traces within Google Play Services point to an account-linked method of sharing files with iPhones. When a hidden pop-up was enabled, it revealed that users may soon have the option to share end-to-end encrypted files with iPhone and other devices, though this feature would require users to be signed in to their accounts. This approach differs from Quick Share’s current Android-to-Android sharing, which works seamlessly even without requiring a sign-in.
  Google first launched Quick Share on Android devices a few years back and has gradually extended the feature to other platforms, including ChromeOS and Windows. Apple users, however, have been left without support, as the file-sharing tool does not integrate with iOS. 
 
As per Android Authority, earlier last year, comments from Google hinted at potential future support for iOS and macOS, but not much has surfaced about it since then.

Is there any platform with cross-compatibility for Android and iPhone?

So far, efforts to build AirDrop-like systems that work across Android and iOS have been limited. Oppo’s “O+ Connect” is one such attempt that requires you to download the app on Apple devices and sign in using OPPO account to enable transfers. However, this solution is not without flaws and the experience is also not seamless. If Quick Share indeed lands up on Apple iPhones, it might be the first to change that. Further details on the same might surface in the coming months.

GoogleApple iPhone

First Published: Aug 26 2025 | 12:59 PM IST

