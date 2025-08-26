Tech Wrap Aug 26: Samsung Galaxy Ta S10 Lite, new Apple Store, Vivo T4 Pro

Samsung has broadened its tablet range with the introduction of the Galaxy Tab S10 Lite. This tablet is equipped with the Exynos 1380 processor, an 8000mAh battery, and comes with an S Pen (stylus) included. According to the South Korean tech company, this Android tablet aims to enhance how users watch content, create, and stay productive on the go. The Galaxy Tab S10 Lite joins the existing series, which includes the Galaxy Tab S10 Plus, Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra, Galaxy Tab S10 FE (Fan Edition), and Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus.

Apple's Koregaon Park retail store in Pune opens on September 4 Apple has confirmed that its first retail store in Pune will open on September 4. Named Apple Koregaon Park, it will be the company’s fourth outlet in India after Apple BKC in Mumbai, Apple Saket in Delhi, and the upcoming Apple Hebbal store in Bengaluru, scheduled to open on September 2. Apple revealed the store barricade today, featuring artwork inspired by peacock feathers, similar to the design recently shown at the Bengaluru outlet. Vivo T4 Pro 5G launched with Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 Vivo has expanded its offerings in India with the launch of the Vivo T4 Pro 5G. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset and a 6,500mAh battery. It features a 6.77-inch quad-curved display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a slim design, measuring 7.53mm in thickness. Here are the specifications of the Vivo T4 Pro 5G.

Apple rolls out iOS 26 betas, final release expected with iPhone 17 series Apple has released new beta versions of iOS 26 for developers and public testers, focusing on refining the experience for supported iPhones. The eighth developer beta and fifth public beta do not introduce new features but aim to fine-tune the system ahead of the full release, expected next month. Asus launches AMD Ryzen 7 350-powered VivoBook S14 and VivoBook 14 AI PCs ASUS has introduced its next-generation AI PCs, the Vivobook 14 (M1407KA) and Vivobook S14 (M3407KA), along with refreshed editions of the Vivobook 15 (X1504VA) and Vivobook 14 (X1407CA). The Vivobook S14 and 14 are powered by up to an AMD Ryzen AI 7 350 processor in a lightweight design. Meanwhile, the Vivobook 15 and 14 models have a redesigned chassis, feature 13th Gen Intel Core processors, and come in new colours – Terra Cotta and Platinum Gold.

OnePlus Nord Buds 3r with AI NC, 3D audio support launched OnePlus has added the Nord Buds 3r to its Nord Buds 3 series in India. The series now includes OnePlus Nord Buds 3, Nord Buds 3 Pro, and Nord Buds 3r. These true wireless stereo earbuds come with AI noise cancellation for calls using dual microphones, 12.4mm titanium drivers, and OnePlus 3D Audio, offering a surround sound experience. Google expands NotebookLM video overviews to 80 languages Google has increased accessibility on its AI-based note-taking platform, NotebookLM, by introducing video overviews in 80 languages, including French, German, Spanish, and Japanese. Audio overviews in non-English languages have also been improved to match the detail and richness of English, providing fuller discussions across all supported sources.

Samsung Galaxy A07 MediaTek Helio G99, 5000mAh battery unveiled Samsung has launched the Galaxy A07 smartphone. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 processor and features a 6.7-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a 50MP main camera, IP54 dust and water resistance, and 25W wired charging. The device is available in Green, Light Violet, and Black colours. iPhone 17 series: Apple may offer reverse wireless charging with Pro models Apple may introduce reverse wireless charging on the iPhone 17 series, expected next month. According to 9To5Mac, the company is testing this capability on the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max models. If implemented, it would allow users to wirelessly charge other accessories or another iPhone using an iPhone 17 Pro device.

Soon, Google may launch its file sharing app 'Quick Share' for Apple iPhone Google is reportedly planning to bring its Quick Share feature to Apple iPhones. Similar to Apple’s AirDrop, Quick Share enables fast transfer of photos, videos, and files over Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. While AirDrop is limited to Apple devices, Quick Share currently works across Android, Windows, and ChromeOS. After Beats, Apple to bring heart-rate tracking to AirPods with Pro 3 model Apple is preparing to launch the third-generation AirPods Pro later this year. Bloomberg’s 2025 hardware roadmap—which covers the iPhone 17 lineup, new Apple Watch models, and a new iPad Pro—also mentions refreshed AirPods Pro. The new earbuds are expected to include advanced health features, such as heart-rate monitoring, similar to Beats Powerbeats Pro 2.