Garena Free Fire Max: Here are June 11 redeem codes to win in-game rewards

Garena Free Fire Max has unveiled new redeem codes for June 11, giving players a chance to unlock special in-game bonuses at no cost. These codes can be used to claim exclusive items like premium costumes, weapon skins, diamonds, and time-limited collectibles designed to elevate gameplay.

Since each code comes with limited usage and expiry restrictions, it’s best to redeem them quickly before they become invalid.

Below, you’ll find the list of active codes along with a quick guide on how to redeem them.

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today

As per a report by India Today Gaming, active redeem codes for June 11 are:

FVTXQ5KMFLPZ

FFRPXQ3KMGT9

FFNFSXTPQML2

RDNAFV7KXTQ4

FFMTYQPXFGX6

FF6WXQ9STKY3

FFRSX4CYHXZ8

NPTF2FWXPLV7

FFDMNQX9KGX2

FFCBRX7QTSL4

FFSGT9KNQXT6

FPSTX9MKNLY5

XF4S9KCW7KY2

FFEV4SQPFKX9

FFPURTXQFKX3 Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes: How to use Visit the official Rewards Redemption website for Garena Free Fire Max.

Log in using your preferred platform—Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID.

Copy the redeem codes from the list and paste them into the provided text box. Once a redeem code is successfully claimed, the corresponding rewards are delivered directly to the player’s in-game mailbox. For items like gold or diamonds, the updated balance is reflected right away.