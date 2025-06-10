OpenAI's ChatGPT faces global outage, disrupting access for hundreds

OpenAI's ChatGPT experienced an unexpected global outage on Tuesday, June 10, leaving many users unable to access the service via its app or website. According to Downdetector, over 860 reports flooded in between 12:30 pm and 3:30 pm (IST), with users encountering technical difficulties.

The disruption triggered a flood of posts on X, with frustrated users sharing screenshots of error messages. Many encountered a "Network error occurred" response when attempting to interact with the chatbot. It is still uncertain whether the outage is universal or limited to certain regions. Some users even made fun of the situation, stating that the "AI robot" was "taking a nap", while others acknowledged how dependent they had grown on the platform for the simplest tasks.