Apple Intelligence new features: Here is what's coming across platforms

Apple Intelligence lands in latest developer betas for iOS, iPadOS & macOS 26, offering smarter system features and new AI tools on eligible Apple Silicon devices

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2025 | 3:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Apple has begun rolling out new Apple Intelligence features to developers through the latest developer beta build of iOS 26, iPadOS 26, and macOS Tahoe 26. Announced on June 9 at Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2025, these generative artificial intelligence (AI) tools are now live for hands-on testing across supported devices.
Shortcuts get more intelligent
 
Shortcuts are now powered by Apple Intelligence. Users can:
  • Create smarter automations that understand context, such as summarising a long document or creating images based on a conversation
  • Pull in responses from the on-device AI model or even connect to ChatGPT where preferred, while maintaining privacy
For example, a student can build a shortcut that compares a class transcript to handwritten notes and highlights anything they missed
 

Additional System-Wide Features

Apple Intelligence is now more deeply integrated into everyday apps, enhancing utility across the system in subtle but powerful ways.
 
In Reminders, Apple Intelligence can recognise relevant actions mentioned in emails, websites, or notes and automatically turn them into categorised to-dos. Apple Wallet has been upgraded to identify and summarise order tracking details from emails — showing full delivery information and progress updates in one place for all purchases.
 
In Messages, users can now create polls within conversations. Apple Intelligence can even suggest starting a poll when it detects that one might be useful. Backgrounds in Messages also get a creative boost, with customisable designs that users can tailor to the tone of their conversation using Image Playground.
 
These additions build on features already available under Apple Intelligence, including:
  • Writing Tools that can rewrite, proofread, summarise, or even creatively rephrase text (e.g., turn an invite into a poem)
  • Clean Up in Photos to remove visual distractions from images
  • Natural language search in Photos and memory creation by typing a short description
  • Image Wand in Notes, which refines rough sketches into polished visuals
  • Mail and Messages with Smart Replies, summaries, previews, and Priority sections for urgent updates
  • Systemwide notification control, including summarised alerts and a Reduce Interruptions Focus mode
  • Smarter, more context-aware Siri, with the ability to follow along, maintain context, or let users type commands
  • Seamless ChatGPT integration in Siri and Writing Tools, for advanced image or document handling when needed
  • Audio transcription summaries in Notes and calls, surfacing key details without needing to listen back
These tools collectively make Apple’s ecosystem more proactive, context-aware, and private by default — with most features running directly on-device or securely in Apple’s Private Cloud Compute.

Artificial intelligence Apple WWDC Apple

First Published: Jun 10 2025 | 3:53 PM IST

