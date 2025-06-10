Tech Wrap June 10: WWDC 2025, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Motorola Edge 60

Apple began its Worldwide Developers Conference 2025 (WWDC25) with a keynote, revealing updates across its entire software ecosystem. Taking center stage was the new Liquid Glass design, which introduces dynamic translucent UI elements throughout iOS, macOS, iPadOS, watchOS, and other platforms. Apple also debuted fresh naming patterns for its operating systems, alongside major enhancements to its native applications, AI-driven tools, and continuity features spanning its platforms.

Samsung is preparing to unveil its next-gen foldable devices—the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7—later this year. Ahead of the official debut, the company has released a teaser suggesting that the Galaxy Z Fold 7 will be its slimmest, lightest, and most feature-rich foldable yet.

Motorola Edge 60 launched in India, Fusion gets new colour Motorola has introduced the Edge 60 smartphone to the Indian market, priced at Rs. 25,999. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor and comes with 12GB of RAM and 265GB of storage. Available in Pantone Gibraltar Sea and Pantone Shamrock, it brings stylish color options for users.

iOS 26 developer beta rollout begins Apple has launched the iOS 26 developer beta after its WWDC 2025 announcement. A public beta is scheduled for July, with a general release planned later this year. Initially thought to be iOS 19, iOS 26 introduces a refreshed interface—the biggest revamp since iOS 7.

Tata EV to become first Indian automaker to offer car key in Apple Wallet Apple has expanded its digital car key support in Apple Wallet to 13 additional automakers. India’s Tata EV joins this list, becoming the first Indian brand to adopt the feature, which works with iPhone and Apple Watch. Acura, Cadillac, and Porsche are among other new additions. WWDC25: Apple further narrows gap between iPads and Macs with iPadOS 26 At WWDC25, Apple introduced iPadOS 26, featuring a refreshed look inspired by the Liquid Glass design. It also brings new productivity tools and multitasking capabilities, bringing the iPad closer in function to a Mac.

Microsoft debuts revamped Start Menu for Windows 11 Microsoft has rolled out a redesigned Start menu for Windows 11 in its latest Dev Channel release. Initially seen in April previews and officially detailed in May, this update brings a more expansive and customizable interface, now open to testers. Apple releases macOS Tahoe 26 developer beta Apple has made the macOS Tahoe 26 developer beta available, featuring design upgrades, AI enhancements, and tighter integration with iPhones. This version will be the final major macOS update to support Intel Macs, which will still receive the new design and feature updates.