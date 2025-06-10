Apple Intelligence new features: Here is what's coming across platforms

Apple has begun rolling out new Apple Intelligence features to developers through the latest developer beta build of iOS 26, iPadOS 26, and macOS Tahoe 26. Announced on June 9 at Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2025, these generative artificial intelligence (AI) tools are now live for hands-on testing across supported devices.

Shortcuts get more intelligent

Shortcuts are now powered by Apple Intelligence. Users can:

Create smarter automations that understand context, such as summarising a long document or creating images based on a conversation

Pull in responses from the on-device AI model or even connect to ChatGPT where preferred, while maintaining privacy

For example, a student can build a shortcut that compares a class transcript to handwritten notes and highlights anything they missed

ALSO READ: Apple releases macOS Tahoe 26 developer beta: What's new, eligible models Additional System-Wide Features Apple Intelligence is now more deeply integrated into everyday apps, enhancing utility across the system in subtle but powerful ways. Apple Intelligence can recognise relevant actions mentioned in emails, websites, or notes and automatically turn them into categorised to-dos. Apple Wallet has been upgraded to identify and summarise order tracking details from emails — showing full delivery information and progress updates in one place for all purchases. In Reminders, Intelligence can recognise relevant actions mentioned in emails, websites, or notes and automatically turn them into categorised to-dos. Apple Wallet has been upgraded to identify and summarise order tracking details from emails — showing full delivery information and progress updates in one place for all purchases. In Messages, users can now create polls within conversations. Apple Intelligence can even suggest starting a poll when it detects that one might be useful. Backgrounds in Messages also get a creative boost, with customisable designs that users can tailor to the tone of their conversation using Image Playground.

These additions build on features already available under Apple Intelligence, including: Writing Tools that can rewrite, proofread, summarise, or even creatively rephrase text (e.g., turn an invite into a poem)

Clean Up in Photos to remove visual distractions from images

Natural language search in Photos and memory creation by typing a short description

Image Wand in Notes, which refines rough sketches into polished visuals

Mail and Messages with Smart Replies, summaries, previews, and Priority sections for urgent updates

Systemwide notification control, including summarised alerts and a Reduce Interruptions Focus mode

Smarter, more context-aware Siri, with the ability to follow along, maintain context, or let users type commands

Seamless ChatGPT integration in Siri and Writing Tools, for advanced image or document handling when needed

Audio transcription summaries in Notes and calls, surfacing key details without needing to listen back ALSO READ: iOS 26 developer beta rollout begins: Check eligible iPhones, what's new