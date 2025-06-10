Home / Technology / Tech News / Apple Intelligence new features: Here is what's coming across platforms

Apple Intelligence new features: Here is what's coming across platforms

Apple Intelligence lands in latest developer betas for iOS, iPadOS & macOS 26, offering smarter system features and new AI tools on eligible Apple Silicon devices

Apple Intelligence
Apple Intelligence
Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2025 | 3:53 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Apple has begun rolling out new Apple Intelligence features to developers through the latest developer beta build of iOS 26, iPadOS 26, and macOS Tahoe 26. Announced on June 9 at Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2025, these generative artificial intelligence (AI) tools are now live for hands-on testing across supported devices.
Shortcuts get more intelligent
 
Shortcuts are now powered by Apple Intelligence. Users can:
  • Create smarter automations that understand context, such as summarising a long document or creating images based on a conversation
  • Pull in responses from the on-device AI model or even connect to ChatGPT where preferred, while maintaining privacy
For example, a student can build a shortcut that compares a class transcript to handwritten notes and highlights anything they missed

Additional System-Wide Features

Apple Intelligence is now more deeply integrated into everyday apps, enhancing utility across the system in subtle but powerful ways.
 
In Reminders, Apple Intelligence can recognise relevant actions mentioned in emails, websites, or notes and automatically turn them into categorised to-dos. Apple Wallet has been upgraded to identify and summarise order tracking details from emails — showing full delivery information and progress updates in one place for all purchases.
 
In Messages, users can now create polls within conversations. Apple Intelligence can even suggest starting a poll when it detects that one might be useful. Backgrounds in Messages also get a creative boost, with customisable designs that users can tailor to the tone of their conversation using Image Playground.
 
These additions build on features already available under Apple Intelligence, including:
  • Writing Tools that can rewrite, proofread, summarise, or even creatively rephrase text (e.g., turn an invite into a poem)
  • Clean Up in Photos to remove visual distractions from images
  • Natural language search in Photos and memory creation by typing a short description
  • Image Wand in Notes, which refines rough sketches into polished visuals
  • Mail and Messages with Smart Replies, summaries, previews, and Priority sections for urgent updates
  • Systemwide notification control, including summarised alerts and a Reduce Interruptions Focus mode
  • Smarter, more context-aware Siri, with the ability to follow along, maintain context, or let users type commands
  • Seamless ChatGPT integration in Siri and Writing Tools, for advanced image or document handling when needed
  • Audio transcription summaries in Notes and calls, surfacing key details without needing to listen back
These tools collectively make Apple’s ecosystem more proactive, context-aware, and private by default — with most features running directly on-device or securely in Apple’s Private Cloud Compute.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

OpenAI's ChatGPT faces global outage, disrupting access for hundreds

Motorola Edge 60 launched in India, Fusion gets new colour: Price, details

Google releases new 'Pixel VIPs' app for select Pixel phones: What is it

Samsung previews ultra-slim Galaxy Z Fold 7 ahead of launch: What to expect

WWDC25: Apple further narrows gap between iPads and Macs with iPadOS 26

Topics :Artificial intelligenceApple WWDCApple

First Published: Jun 10 2025 | 3:53 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story