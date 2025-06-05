Garena Free Fire Max: Here are June 5 redeem codes to win skins and diamond

Garena Free Fire Max has released redeem codes for June 5, offering players an opportunity to claim in-game rewards without spending any money. These codes unlock a variety of exclusive items such as rare outfits, weapon skins, diamonds, and limited-time collectibles that enhance the overall gaming experience.

Each code has specific usage limits and is only valid for a short time, so players are encouraged to redeem them as early as possible to avoid missing out.

Below are the currently active redeem codes, along with a simple step-by-step guide to help you use them efficiently.

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today

As per a report by India Today Gaming, active redeem codes for June 5 are:

FMNBVC012ZXASDF3

FLKJHG890FDSAQW5

FHGFDS234AZXCVB7

FTREWQ901YUIOP23

FVBNMC678LKJHGF9

FYUIOP456QWERT12

FJKLPO123MNBVC67

FSDFGH901AZXCVB3

FXCVBN234LKJHGF5

FCVBNM789POIUYT0

FBNMKL456ASDFGY2

FNMJKL123ZXCVBH6

FMLKJH567QWERTY9

FKLJHG890ASDFGH2

FJHGFD345ZXCVBN8

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes: How to use Visit the official Rewards Redemption website for Garena Free Fire Max.

Log in using your preferred platform—Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID.

Copy the redeem codes from the list and paste them into the provided text box.

Once a redeem code is applied successfully, the associated rewards are sent straight to the player's in-game mailbox. For currency-based items like gold or diamonds, the in-game balance reflects the update immediately.