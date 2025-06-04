Tech Wrap June 4: WWDC 2025 sleek peek, Nothing Phone 3, Adobe Photoshop

At the 2025 Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), Apple is anticipated to highlight significant platform upgrades. However, the tech giant might also showcase an early look at its much-anticipated ultra-thin iPhone, potentially named the “iPhone 17 Air.” A teaser image posted on Apple’s official site features the tagline “Sleek Peek,” suggesting a potential reveal of the first iPhone Air during the June 9 keynote. Alternatively, it could relate to the visionOS-style interface updates that are expected to be standardized across Apple devices.

UK-based tech company Nothing has officially confirmed the launch of its upcoming flagship, the Nothing Phone 3, for July 1. In addition to the announcement, the firm hinted at a significant design change, possibly involving the integration of a dot-matrix screen on the device’s back panel. After iPhone, Adobe Photoshop app arrives on Android phones Following its earlier release for iPhone in February, Adobe has now introduced the beta version of its Photoshop app for Android. Designed for creators who prefer mobile editing, the app allows users to retouch photos, craft video thumbnails, or produce digital artwork using Photoshop’s signature tools.

State of Unreal 2025: The Witcher 4 previewed with Unreal Engine 5 graphics At the State of Unreal 2025 event, Polish game studio CD Projekt RED unveiled an early look at its upcoming release, The Witcher 4. Although the footage shown wasn’t actual gameplay, the technical demonstration gave insight into the visual quality and mechanics being developed using Unreal Engine 5. PlayStation State of Play 2025 kicks off on June 4 Sony is gearing up to host the 2025 edition of State of Play on June 4, where it will provide updates on PlayStation 5 titles. The 40-minute presentation will begin at 2 PM Pacific Time, and in India, it will be livestreamed at 2:30 AM on June 5. Reports from IGN and The Verge indicate that the event could include previews of titles such as Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, Ghost of Yotei, and others.

Google is testing AI weather summaries in Search for local weather Google is reportedly experimenting with a new AI-powered feature in Search that generates summaries of local weather. As detailed by 9to5Google, a new card may soon appear between the hourly and 10-day forecast sections, providing an AI-generated summary of current conditions. The feature is currently in a limited testing phase for select users. WWDC 2025: Apple may add new features to Music, Messages, Notes with iOS 26 The 2025 Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), starting June 9, is expected to concentrate on ecosystem-wide platform enhancements. While much of the spotlight will be on visual and interface refinements coming to Apple’s new operating systems for iPhone, iPad, Mac, and other devices, updates to core apps such as Music, Messages, and Notes are also anticipated. Additionally, a redesigned CarPlay interface could be unveiled.

Vivo T4 Ultra with MediaTek D 9300+ launching on June 11 Chinese smartphone maker Vivo is preparing to debut its T4 Ultra model on June 11. This upcoming release will be the fourth entrant in Vivo’s T4 lineup, following the Vivo T4 5G, Vivo T4x, and Vivo T4 Lite. Ahead of its official unveiling, the company has shared important specifications of the device through the e-commerce platform Flipkart. New James Bond game, 007 First Light, might be unveiled on June 6 IO Interactive, a game studio based in Denmark, has revealed a new James Bond title called 007 First Light. As reported by IGN, this game was previously known as Project 007 and has now received its official name. The full reveal is expected during a dedicated developer event this week.

Reddit lets users selectively hide posts from their profiles Reddit is introducing a new update designed to improve profile customisation. The update grants Redditors—the platform's registered users—the ability to decide which posts are visible on their profiles and which remain hidden. Previously, any interaction within a community, including "Not Safe For Work" (NSFW) posts, would automatically appear on a user's profile. With this change, Reddit is offering users more control through selective content visibility tools. YouTube drops support for older iPhones, iPads YouTube has ended support for several legacy iPhone and iPad models. A report from 9to5Mac states that the video platform has updated the minimum system requirements for its apps on iOS and iPadOS. This update appears to coincide with Apple's ecosystem-wide updates ahead of WWDC 2025, as development efforts shift to more current hardware.

Samsung previews Galaxy Z Fold 7, calls it 'next chapter of Ultra' Samsung is gearing up to release its latest foldable phones—the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7—later this year. Before the formal debut, the company has issued a teaser that alludes to a third potential model, referred to as the “Galaxy Z Fold 7 Ultra.” Vivo V50e gets Vi 5G bundle with OTT subscriptions Telecom provider Vi has teamed up with Vivo to launch an exclusive bundled plan for the Vivo V50e 5G smartphone. This offer includes access to Vi’s 5G services and a 12-month subscription to the Vi Movies & TV platform. The plan is valid for customers purchasing the phone by June 30.

Apple Design Awards: Apps and games winners announced ahead of WWDC 2025 With WWDC 2025 approaching on June 9, Apple has already announced the recipients and finalists of the 2025 Apple Design Awards. The awards recognize 12 apps and games for excellence in design and innovation. India's big data edge to power next global tech leap: ex-WEF MD Smadja India’s exceptional capabilities in data and big data place the country at a pivotal juncture, with the potential to spearhead the next wave of global tech innovation, according to Claude Smadja, former Managing Director of the World Economic Forum (WEF).

Google SynthID: Here's everything about AI-generated content detection tool In May, Google unveiled SynthID Detector, a new tool designed to identify AI-generated content. According to Google, the detector can recognize synthetic content across various formats—text, images, video, and audio. However, it has some limitations. Most notably, the tool is currently accessible only to “early testers” via a waitlist, and its detection capabilities are primarily effective with content created using Google’s own AI services like Gemini, Veo, Imagen, or Lyria. 'Not available in your region': What is a VPN and how can I use one safely? “This video is not available in your location.” It’s a message many users encounter when trying to access international content online. This restriction prompts a larger question—how can we cross digital borders safely and ethically? As digital access becomes more essential, so does the desire for unrestricted content. You might be eager to watch new shows before their regional release, follow live international sports, or securely log into your workplace network from abroad.