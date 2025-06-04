Wednesday, June 04, 2025 | 03:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Technology / Tech News / New James Bond game, 007 First Light, might be unveiled on June 6: Details

New James Bond game, 007 First Light, might be unveiled on June 6: Details

Game developer IO Interactive is expected to reveal 007 First Light, an original James Bond game, during its June 6 developer showcase livestream

007 First Light (Image: X/@007GameIOI)

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2025 | 3:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Danish game developer IO Interactive has announced a new James Bond game title called 007 First Light. According to a report by IGN, the game was previously known as Project 007 but has now been renamed. The title is expected to be officially revealed at a special developer showcase this week.
 
As per TechRadar, the game will be unveiled alongside updates on IO Interactive’s other projects, including the Hitman series and Mindseye, during the “IOI Showcase: Official Livestream – June 2025.”

007 First Light: How to watch

The IOI Showcase livestream will air online on June 6 at 6 PM PDT (6:30 AM IST). It will be streamed on IO Interactive’s Twitch, YouTube, and TikTok channels. The livestream is expected to include a trailer, key announcements, a gameplay demo, and a live Q&A session. 
 

007 First Light: What to expect

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the studio wrote: “#EarnTheNumber in 007 First Light, a new game by @iointeractive. The mission brief is headed your way soon. Stay tuned for more information.”
 
The game is expected to explore Bond’s origin story—his journey to earning the 007 designation. The storyline is entirely original and not based on any James Bond film. IO Interactive CEO Hakan Abrak has previously said he hopes this project will mark the beginning of a new trilogy, as reported by TechRadar. 
  Further details about 007 First Light are expected in the coming weeks.

First Published: Jun 04 2025 | 3:07 PM IST

