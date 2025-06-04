Wednesday, June 04, 2025 | 05:31 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Reddit lets users selectively hide posts from their profiles: How it works

Reddit lets users selectively hide posts from their profiles: How it works

Reddit is rolling out new customisation tools, allowing users to manage post visibility, NSFW content, follower count and profile settings more granularly

Reddit update new features profile control

Reddit

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2025 | 5:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Reddit is rolling out a new update aimed at enhancing customisation of user profiles. The update allows Redditors, users registered on the platform, to control what appears on their profiles and what stays hidden. Until now, if a user engaged in a community, all community posts—including “Not Safe For Work” (NSFW) content—would show up on their profile. With this update, Reddit is offering new tools to selectively hide content.

Reddit update: What’s new

Customisable profile visibility
 
Reddit has added a new ‘Content and Activity’ setting to give users more control over their profile visibility. Users can now choose how much of their post and comment history is shown, based on community-level preferences. The options include:
 
  • Keeping all posts and comments visible (default setting)
  • Hiding all public posts and comments, including those on the user’s own profile
  • Showing posts and comments from selected subreddits while hiding others
These settings apply at the community level—not for individual posts or comments.
 
Moderators, however, may still access a user’s full post and comment history for up to 28 days in cases where a user interacts with a community by posting, commenting, messaging moderators, or requesting to join restricted groups. If someone comments on your profile post, their post history will be temporarily visible.

Also Read

Reddit

Reddit adds AI-powered Hindi translation for posts and comments: Details

Reddit Answers

Reddit expands AI-powered 'Answers' to India: What is it and how it works

Tax benefits, taxes, Direct taxes, Real Estate, tax breakup, tax relief

Reddit post sparks debate: Buy or rent amid Bengaluru's realty boom?

Reddit Answers (Reddit)

Now, Google Gemini creates answers on Reddit by scanning community posts

Man earning Rs 82,000 monthly salary ‘not enough'

Man earning Rs 82,000 a month says it's not enough, sparks online debate

Consolidated profile settings
 
Reddit has also introduced a new section called “Curate your profile”, where users can manage their appearance and activity visibility. It includes:
  • Content and activity: Control over post and comment visibility
  • NSFW toggle: Option to show or hide NSFW content and communities
  • Followers toggle: Option to show or hide follower count
Refreshed activity summary
 
Reddit has updated the activity summary to give a clearer overview of user engagement. It displays details such as total Karma, number of posts and comments, account age, and most active communities—depending on the visibility settings under the “Content and Activity” section.

AI translation update for Indian users

In related news, Reddit recently rolled out an AI-powered translation tool to improve accessibility for Indian users. Starting with Hindi and expanding to Bengali, the tool can translate feeds, posts, comments and conversations. It is accessible via the translate icon in the top right corner of the Reddit app across iOS, Android and desktop platforms.

More From This Section

Premiuminvestments

VC firm Seafund eyes up to 25 deep-tech investments, aims for follow-up too

Premiumtyping on laptop

Indian PC market to get a booster shot from Tamil Nadu's free laptop scheme

Apple Design Awards 2025

Apple Design Awards: Apps and games winners announced ahead of WWDC 2025

007 First Light (Image: X/@007GameIOI)

New James Bond game, 007 First Light, might be unveiled on June 6: Details

VPN (Image: Pixabay)

'Not available in your region': What is a VPN and how can I use one safely?

Topics : Technology News Reddit Social Media

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 04 2025 | 5:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNifty Trading StrategyMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayDividend Today3b film IPO AllotmentGold Card VisaIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon