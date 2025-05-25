Home / Technology / Tech News / Algo Rhythm: Rapid GenAI growth top data risk for Indian companies

Algo Rhythm: Rapid GenAI growth top data risk for Indian companies

The report was based on a survey of more than 3,000 IT and security professionals in 20 countries and 15 industries

BS Reporter
1 min read Last Updated : May 25 2025 | 9:43 PM IST
Almost 70 per cent companies in India and other countries regard the rapid pace of artificial intelligence development, generative AI (GenAI) in particular, as the “most concerning risk” for data security, according to a new report by Thales. Lack of integrity and trustworthiness come next. Such concerns arise because AI, especially GenAI, needs high-quality data for functions like training, inference and content generation. The report was based on a survey of more than 3,000 IT and security professionals in 20 countries and 15 industries. 
 
 
First Published: May 25 2025 | 9:43 PM IST

