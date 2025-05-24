Home / Technology / Tech News / X app down again: Users unable to login, access posts or send messages

Elon Musk's social media platform X suffered back-to-back outages, affecting users worldwide. Downdetector reported thousands of complaints as users faced login, messaging, and loading issues

When trying to view new content, users were met with an error that read:
Prateek Shukla
2 min read Last Updated : May 24 2025 | 6:58 PM IST
Just a day after a major disruption, Elon Musk’s social media platform X experienced another outage on Saturday evening. According to Downdetector, user reports of issues began rising around 6 p.m.
 
Friday’s outage had already caused problems for users worldwide, and Saturday marked the second straight day the platform was down. Downdetector, a website that tracks online service problems, recorded over 2,100 complaints at the peak of the disruption.
 
Many people reported trouble signing in and not receiving direct messages. Both desktop and mobile users were affected. So far, the company has not released any official comment on the matter.
 
Problems reported worldwide

Millions have found themselves unable to use the app, including many in India. Despite repeated attempts, users have not been able to load the microblogging platform.
 
On Thursday too, Downdetector showed around 5,000 complaints from users in the United States. Around 54 per cent of these were related to the website, while 37 per cent involved the mobile app. The main issues included posts not loading, slow functionality, and the app crashing frequently.
First Published: May 24 2025 | 6:50 PM IST

