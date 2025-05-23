Friday, May 23, 2025 | 10:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Apple plans glasses for 2026 as part of AI push, nixes watch with camera

Apple plans glasses for 2026 as part of AI push, nixes watch with camera

Company engineers are ramping up work on the glasses - a rival to Meta Platforms Inc.'s popular Ray-Bans - in a bid to meet the year-end 2026 target

Apple AI glasses

The iPhone maker is looking to join the emerging trend of AI-powered devices. | Credit: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
5 min read Last Updated : May 23 2025 | 10:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

By Mark Gurman
 
Apple Inc. is aiming to release smart glasses at the end of next year as part of a push into AI-enhanced gadgets, but it has shelved plans for a smartwatch that can analyse its surroundings with a built-in camera. 
 
Company engineers are ramping up work on the glasses — a rival to Meta Platforms Inc.’s popular Ray-Bans — in a bid to meet the year-end 2026 target, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Apple will start producing large quantities of prototypes at the end of this year with overseas suppliers, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the products haven’t been announced.
 
 
The iPhone maker is looking to join the emerging trend of AI-powered devices — an area where it faces fresh competition. OpenAI said Wednesday that it was teaming up with former Apple Chief Design Officer Jony Ive to introduce hardware products starting next year. The artificial intelligence pioneer is acquiring Ive’s secretive io startup, with the goal of releasing a family of AI devices. 
 
Apple’s glasses would have cameras, microphones and speakers, allowing them to analyze the external world and take requests via the Siri voice assistant. They could also handle tasks such as phone calls, music playback, live translations and turn-by-turn directions. The approach would be similar to that of Meta’s current glasses and upcoming devices running Alphabet Inc.’s Android XR operating system.

Also Read

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump to Apple's Cook: Make iPhones in America or pay 25% import tariff

iPhone 16, MacBook Pro M4, Apple Watch Ultra 2

Apple Days sale on Vijay Sales: Check deals on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and more

Ray-Ban Meta glasses

Apple may launch smart glasses next year to rival Google, Meta: Details

iPhone 7 Plus and iPhone 7

Apple adds more iPhone, iPads to vintage and obsolete list: Check details

Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max

WWDC: What to expect from iOS 19, Apple's next platform update for iPhones

 
Apple shares were up less than 1% to $202.46 as of 3:13 p.m. in New York on Thursday after spending most of the session in negative territory. The stock fell 19% this year through Wednesday’s close.
 
The glasses were originally dubbed N50 internally but now carry the umbrella descriptor N401 — the name of a broader project exploring the category. The company’s plans could always change, though, and it has canceled previous projects. 
 
Apple’s ultimate goal is to release a pair of spectacles with augmented reality, which uses displays and other technology to superimpose digital content on views of the real world. But those remain years away. 
 
A spokesperson for Cupertino, California-based Apple declined to comment. 
 
Bloomberg News reported earlier this month that Apple is working on a dedicated chip for smart glasses, with a plan to begin mass-producing the component as early as next year.
 
One person with knowledge of the glasses said they will be similar to the Meta product but better made. The Meta device has increasingly become a hit with consumers, and the company is planning a higher-end product for later this year. Those glasses will include a display, letting wearers see notifications, pictures and other relatively simple visuals. The social networking giant is planning its first pair with true AR in 2027, Bloomberg News has reported.
 
Apple has made other attempts to find a breakthrough AI product. That’s included the idea of equipping its smartwatches and AirPods earbuds with cameras, allowing them to absorb more info about the world around them.
 
The company had actively been working to release a camera-equipped Apple Watch and Apple Watch Ultra by 2027, but that work was shut down this week, according to the people familiar with the situation. The company continues to work on AirPods with cameras.
 
Perfecting an AI device promises to be a high-stakes competition. Apple has struggled to add compelling AI features to its iPhones, iPads and Macs, and now it risks missing out on entire new product categories.
 
The Apple Intelligence platform, released last year, has lagged behind competitors’ technology. But the company is racing to enhance its capabilities. That includes a plan to open up Apple’s large language models — a key foundation of generative AI — to outside developers. That could bring a wave of AI-enhanced third-party software to the company’s App Store. 
 
Apple also intends to introduce its first foldable phone in late 2026, joining a category that most of its smartphone rivals have already entered. And it’s planning more new designs for 2027. 
 
People working on Apple’s smart glasses remain concerned that its AI failings may undermine the new product. The Meta Ray-Bans and upcoming glasses running the Android operating system benefit from the strength of Meta’s Llama and Google’s Gemini artificial intelligence platforms.
 
Today, Apple uses Google Lens and OpenAI for analysis of the real world via the iPhone’s Visual Intelligence feature. The company will likely want to roll out its own technology for that with the upcoming hardware.
 
Much of Apple’s glasses work is being done by the Vision Products Group, which developed the Vision Pro headset. The team is working on new versions of that device as well, Bloomberg News has reported. That includes a cheaper and lighter model, as well as one that tethers to Macs for applications that require low latency, or less lag.
 
Still, the company’s road map for wearable devices continues to evolve. It previously aimed to develop AR glasses that would require a connection to the Mac — a plan it ultimately scrapped earlier this year. 

More From This Section

Tech Wrap May 23

Tech Wrap May 23: WhatsApp Voice Chat, Lava Shark 5G, Anthropic Claude 4

Samsung foldable phone

Soon, Samsung might roll out Android 16 beta for select Galaxy smartphones

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Season 4

Call of Duty Black Ops 6's Season 4 kicks off May 29: Key details, roadmap

Hear the Highlights feature

Amazon adds AI-powered audio summaries for enhanced shopping experience

The number of companies worldwide that are “fully modernised” and follow processes based on artificial intelligence (AI) has increased from 9 per cent in 2023 to 16 per cent this year, according to a survey by Accenture. India's share tripled from 8

Le Wagon Sets Foot in India with First Campus in Bangalore

Topics : Artificial intelligence Apple Metaverse iPhone

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 23 2025 | 10:10 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayRCB vs SRH LIVE ScoreBorana Weaves IPO Allotment StatusChris Wood Stock Market OutlookDividend TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon