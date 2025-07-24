Tech Wrap July 24: iQOO Z10R, Qi2 25W standard, Google Photos AI features

Chinese brand iQOO has added to its Z10 lineup in India by launching the iQOO Z10R. With this addition, the Z10 series now includes the iQOO Z10, Z10x, Z10 Lite, and Z10R. The latest model features a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB internal storage. It also offers a 6.77-inch quad-curved AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) has introduced Qi version 2.2.1, known as Qi2 25W, a next-gen wireless charging standard that supports speeds up to 25W. This is a step up from the earlier 15W cap of Qi2, bringing it closer to the performance of Apple’s MagSafe system.

Google now lets you turn photos into videos in Photos app Google is updating its Photos app with generative AI features that allow users to transform static images into video clips and stylised artwork. These updates are powered by Google’s Veo 2 model, which also drives similar features in the Gemini app. VSCO doubles down on image filters with its 'Capture' camera app for iPhone VSCO has released an iPhone camera app named Capture, which brings its popular filters into the image-taking process. Unlike conventional apps that apply filters after capturing, Capture lets users preview and apply them in real time before clicking a photo or video. The app is available free on the App Store.

YouTube Shorts gets AI image-to-video tool, new effects Google is expanding image-to-video functionality to YouTube Shorts, enabling users to turn photos into video content. The new update also introduces a set of immersive AI effects and a creative space called AI Playground. According to YouTube, these tools are powered by Google’s Veo 2 model. itel launches Super Guru 4G Max feature phone with built-in AI assistant itel has launched the Super Guru 4G Max, a feature phone equipped with an AI assistant. Marketed as India’s first AI-enabled feature phone, it supports voice commands for tasks such as reading messages and making calls.

AppleCare One: All about 'one simple plan' to cover multiple Apple products Apple has rolled out AppleCare One, a subscription plan costing $19.99/month that covers up to three Apple devices under a single policy. Unlike AppleCare+, which requires separate subscriptions, AppleCare One simplifies device protection. It is currently US-only, but may expand internationally. Soon, WhatsApp will let users set reminders to revisit messages WhatsApp is testing a feature in its Android beta (v2.25.21.14) that enables users to schedule reminders for individual messages. As per WABetaInfo, this builds on an earlier feature that highlighted unread messages from frequently contacted users. The new update allows users to manually tag important messages and set alerts for them.

Google Pixel 10 series: New colour options, design tweaks and more expected According to Android Authority, Google may have unintentionally revealed the Pixel 10 series via a banner on the Play Store. The banner, which was later removed, displayed the Pixel 10, 10 Pro, 10 Pro XL, and 10 Pro Fold models. Meta adds new protections for teens, children across platforms Meta is rolling out new safety updates for teenagers and adult-managed child accounts on platforms like Instagram. These include enhanced context in direct messages for teen users, with some protections now extending to child accounts managed by adults.

How to transfer data from Apple iPhone to Android phone: Step-by-step guide Switching from an iPhone to Android phone can be quite a task especially if you are not willing to leave your data behind. Whether it’s contacts, messages, photos, or apps, most of your essential information can be stuck in a limbo forever if you don’t know how to transfer it properly. Thankfully, Google has made things simpler for consumers by laying down a few simple steps to complete this migration process. Google is rolling out Gemini AI to more WearOS 4 smartwatches Google is expanding Gemini AI’s reach to more smartwatches running Wear OS 4, says 9To5Google. Devices from brands like Pixel, Samsung, OnePlus, OPPO, and Xiaomi will soon support Gemini, replacing Google Assistant and bringing enhanced AI capabilities.

Switching to iPhone: How to move Google Photos data to Apple iCloud service Apple and Google operate their own cloud ecosystems for storing photos and videos – iCloud Photos for Apple devices and Google Photos for Android users. While both platforms offer automatic backup and smart organisation features, the data stored on these cloud platforms cannot be synced directly. This creates a gap for users looking to switch platforms or consolidate their media into one service. Web traffic collapses as AI steps in: Google is changing how we click Google’s push into AI-powered search is reshaping the internet—and not in the way publishers or web creators might have hoped. A new study by the Pew Research Centre, which examined the online behaviour of 900 US adults, reveals that Google’s AI Overviews, the automatically generated summaries now appearing in many search results, are drastically reducing the number of users who click through to traditional websites.