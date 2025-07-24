iQOO Z10R MediaTek Dimensity 7400, 5700mAh battery launched: Price, specs

Chinese smartphone maker iQOO has expanded its Z10 series in India with the launch of the iQOO Z10R. With this launch, the iQOO Z10 series now comprises four models: iQOO Z10, Z10x, Z10 Lite, and Z10R. The iQOO Z10R is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400, coupled with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. It sports a 6.77-inch quad-curved AMOLED display of 120Hz refresh rate.
The iQOO Z10R sports a 50MP (Sony IMX882) main sensor on the rear camera, and a 32MP camera sensor on the front. Both cameras are capable of recording videos in 4K resolution, said iQOO.
iQOO Z10R: Price, offers, and availability
- 8GB RAM + 128GB Storage: Rs 19,499
- 8GB RAM + 256GB Storage: Rs 21,499
- 12GB RAM + 256GB Storage: Rs 23,499
Colour: Aquamarine, Moonstone
iQOO is offering an instant discount of Rs 2,000 on select bank cards. Or, consumers can avail a flat exchange bonus of Rs 2,000 in trade-in deals.
The iQOO Z10R will be available for purchase in India starting on July 29, starting 12:00 pm, across iQOO's website and ecommerce platform Amazon.
Also Read
iQOO Z10R: Details
The iQOO Z10R sports a 6.77-inch quad-curved fullHD AMOLED display of 120Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 1800 nits. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 system-on-chip (SoC), and offered in up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB storage configuration. It is powered by Funtouch OS 15, based on the Android 15 operating system, and brings AI tools like Circle to Search, AI Note Assist, AI Transcript Assist, AI Screen Translation, AI Erase 2.0, and Photo Enhance.
The iQOO Z10R has a dual-camera system on the rear, featuring a 50MP (Sony IMX882) main sensor with optical image stabilisation and a 2MP depth sensor. There is a 32MP camera sensor on the front. iQOO said both front and rear cameras support 4K video recording. Camera modes include Night, Portrait, Pro, Time-lapse, Slo-mo, and Underwater Photography, among others.
The iQOO Z10R is powered by a 5,700mAh battery and supports 44W fast charging via USB Type-C, and includes support for bypass charging. The smartphone boasts IP68 and IP69 rating for resistance against dust and water, along with SGS Five-Star Drop Resistance and MIL-STD-810H military-grade durability. It packs a dual stereo speaker setup. iQOO promises two years of software and three years of security updates with the Z10R.
iQOO Z10R: Specifications
- Display: 6.77-inch quad-curved AMOLED, 2392 x 1080 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 1800 nits peak brightness
- Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7400
- RAM: Up to 12GB LPDDR4X
- Storage: Up to 256GB UFS 2.2
- Rear Camera: 50MP Sony IMX882 with OIS + 2MP depth sensor
- Front Camera: 32MP
- Battery: 5,700mAh
- Charging: 44W wired fast charging
- OS: Funtouch OS 15 (Android 15)
- Protection: IP68 and IP69
- Audio: Dual stereo speakers