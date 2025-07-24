Krafton releases 50 new redeem codes for BGMI: How to win in-game rewards

Krafton India has released another set of redeem codes for Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), following previous drops on July 21, July 22, and July 23. The latest batch, released on July 24, includes 50 new codes, bringing the total number of official BGMI redeem codes issued so far to 200. These codes allow players to claim in-game rewards such as outfits, skins, and weapon enhancements.
Players can redeem these codes through BGMI’s official website. The redemption period is open until September 12, 2025. Codes entered on third-party or unofficial platforms will not be accepted.
BGMI official redeem codes released on July 24:
- DLZBZ8N96FN5C3CQ
- DLZCZ6FQ8JCN6XVH
- DLZDZ6FPRWUAHUPE
- DLZEZAGAVCKBNKEV
- DLZFZUVETMDFK8WD
- DLZGZF3CWE4TT6PB
- DLZHZUU4H6B3EJGN
- DLZIZAJDBHSNWCRW
- DLZJZGQNX9CW8CPM
- DLZKZ74MWF587UXQ
- DLZLZW6N8M35RHES
- DLZMZNU9B6AVFD95
- DLZNZ49MN84DJXMU
- DLZOZD65HNBD8C7E
- DLZPZCHEST5G9VAW
- DLZQZ8UVWDADQQSU
- DLZRZU69F5XJWCUG
- DLZVZ8KQV8DHUMJX
- DLZTZ7FEX583CGH6
- DLZUZ5W7SEFFFQF7
- DLZBAZ5FN4C5M5RE
- DLZBBZ7SSE8SSNTM
- DLZBCZHWPC8P8BC6
- DLZBDZDC8BD4J4J9
- DLZBEZAC89N6WTBK
- DLZBFZ69KJFT6QAM
- DLZBGZRFSE95TTDW
- DLZBHZV58UESJS3M
- DLZBIZX7QDRPBNQ4
- DLZBJZNR9WJGSQ5M
- DLZBKZJMANEFXE3R
- DLZBLZVPX358XJ5D
- DLZBMZFS9NKPSUA5
- DLZBNZTTDNW63WP3
- DLZBOZM85BN6NHJQ
- DLZBPZ5Q5U3VUPK9
- DLZBQZNKP5V8V3P6
- DLZBRZEXW8XXAXD3
- DLZBVZXWSJFD3EFT
- DLZBTZRBTJCBNU5K
- DLZBUZUE9SN3FWGG
- DLZCAZRQ5XTWPEC9
- DLZCBZ4SJ58WT9CG
- DLZCCZBQHT8KRTDG
- DLZCDZTD97X8HS3K
- DLZCEZ7BFWDX7AEW
- DLZCFZ44AT9MJR86
- DLZCGZESKX644FBH
- DLZCHZXAJWTA7CXT
- DLZCIZRBXJERSKUX
How to redeem BGMI official codes
Players can follow these easy steps to unlock their rewards:
- Visit the official BGMI redemption page on its website.
- Enter your character ID.
- Type in the redemption code.
- Fill in the verification/Captcha code. A confirmation message saying 'Code redeemed successfully' will appear.
- Rewards will be sent to your in-game mailbox.
Redemption rules
- Each redeem code is limited to ten users and works on a first-come, first-served basis.
- A single code cannot be redeemed more than once by the same player.
- Rewards must be claimed from the in-game mailbox within seven days; otherwise, they will expire.
- If you're among the first ten users to redeem a code, a message stating 'Code redeemed successfully' will appear. If not, you may receive a 'Code expired' or similar alert.
- Only one code can be redeemed per account each day.
- Guest accounts are not permitted to use redeem codes.
- Once rewards are delivered through in-game mail, they must be claimed within 30 days. After that, the mail will be automatically deleted.