How to transfer data from Apple iPhone to Android phone: Step-by-step guide

Switching from an iPhone to Android phone can be quite a task especially if you are not willing to leave your data behind. Whether it’s contacts, messages, photos, or apps, most of your essential information can be stuck in a limbo forever if you don’t know how to transfer it properly. Thankfully, Google has made things simpler for consumers by laying down a few simple steps to complete this migration process.

However, before you begin with the transfer process, it’s important to back up your iPhone data and ensure both iPhone and Android devices are well-charged and connected to a stable Wi-Fi network. Some Android phones come with built-in transfer apps, while Google’s own "Switch to Android" app can help migrate data seamlessly. In this guide, we’ll walk you through the step-by-step process to move your data safely from iOS to Android.

Pre-requisites of switching from iPhone to Android smartphone There are a few recommendations that Google gives before you begin the process. Here’s a list to cross-check: Google recommends charging both devices to up to 80 per cent.

Ensure that you can unlock the old device with a PIN, pattern, or password, as your biometrics alone won’t be sufficient for this process.

Cross-check storage on both devices to ensure that you have enough empty storage on the new device to get everything on it from your old device.

Ensure that an organisation, like a business or school, does not manage your iPhone, or you may not be able to transfer all data.

Have Android 12 or later installed on your smartphone to be able to transfer data wirelessly.

How to transfer data from iOS to Android with cable Begin with turning off FaceTime and iMessages on iPhone. Deregister it via Settings to ensure that you don’t miss any notifications or messages.

Power on your Android device and tap “Start.”

On the “Set up using another device” page, tap on the iPhone or iPad option.

Then connect to Wi-Fi while keeping both phones nearby.

On the next screen, sign in using your Google account.

The on-screen instructions will soon recommend you to connect both smartphones with the help of a Lightning cable to USB-C or a USB-C to a USB-C cable.

One the two devices are connected with the cable, tap Trust on your iPhone when the prompt appears.

Then you will be prompted to select the data that you want to transfer including – Contacts, Photos (on-device), Messages, Message attachments, Recordings, and more.

Once selected, press the “Copy” button, appearing at the bottom of your screen.

The data transfer will begin after that. It may take from minutes to a few hours (depending on the size of the data) to be transferred completely.

Thereafter, continue with Android setup and sign into required apps and services. Notably, according to Google, messages can take up to 48 hours to appear in your Android device after the transfer is completed.

How to transfer data from iOS to Android wirelessly Begin with ensuring that you have at least Android 12 or later installed on your smartphone, as it is a prerequisite to be able to use the “Switch to Android” platform. Otherwise you will be required to use a cable for the transfer.

Turn on your new device and click on “Start.”

Connect to a Wi-Fi network when prompted.

At the bottom left, click on either “No Cable” or “Cable doesn’t fit.”

Click on “Switching from iPhone.”

Your Android device will display a QR code. Use your iPhone’s camera to scan it. This directs you to download the Switch to Android app from the App Store, as it is required for the migration.

After installing, open Switch to Android on your iPhone and grant any permission requests.

Follow the prompts in the iPhone app to select what to transfer: contacts, photos (on-device), videos, messages, calendar events, etc.

Once the transfer is complete, proceed with the remaining setup steps on your Android phone and manually reinstall any paid apps or sign in to accounts as needed.