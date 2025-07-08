Garena Free Fire Max: Here are July 8 redeem codes to win diamonds, rewards

Garena Free Fire Max has rolled out redeem codes for July 8, offering players access to exclusive rewards like character outfits, weapon skins, diamonds, and limited-time power-ups.

These codes are valid for a short duration and have limited redemptions, so players are advised to claim them promptly.

Below is the list of currently active codes, along with easy steps to redeem them.

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today

As per a report by IGN India, active redeem codes for July 8 are:

GXFT7YNWTQSZ

FFYNC9V2FTNN

XF4SWKCH6KY4

FFDMNSW9KG2

FFNGY7PP2NWC

FFKSY7PQNWHG

FFNFSXTPVQZ9

FVTCQK2MFNSK

FFM4X2HQWCVK

FFMTYKQPFDZ9

FFPURTQPFDZ9

FFNRWTQPFDZ9

NPTF2FWSPXN9

RDNAFV2KX2CQ

FF6WN9QSFTHX

FF4MTXQPFDZ9

FFMTYQPXFGX6

FFRSX4CYHXZ8

FFDMNQX9KGX2

FFSGT9KNQXT6

XF4S9KCW7KY2

FFPURTXQFKX3

FFYNCXG2FNT4

QWER89ASDFGH

BNML12ZXCVBN

CVBN45QWERTY

GFDS78POIUAS

JHGF01LKJHGF

FFMC2SJLZ3AW Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes: How to use Visit the official Rewards Redemption website for Garena Free Fire Max.

Log in using your preferred platform—Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID.

Copy the redeem codes from the list and paste them into the provided text box. After a Free Fire Max redeem code is claimed successfully, the rewards are delivered directly to the player's in-game mailbox. If the reward includes gold or diamonds, they are credited to the account immediately.