OnePlus Nord 5 series set to launch on July 8: Livestream, what to expect

OnePlus is set to host its “Summer Launch” event in India on July 8, where it will unveil the Nord 5 series smartphones along with a new pair of wireless earbuds, the OnePlus Buds 4. The series includes the OnePlus Nord 5 and Nord CE5 smartphones. Ahead of the launch, the company has revealed key specifications, including camera details and AI features. Here is all you need to know:

OnePlus Summer Launch: Event details

Date: July 8, 2025

Time: 2:00 PM IST

Livestream: OnePlus India’s official YouTube channel

Event updates will also be available on Amazon India and OnePlus India’s official X (formerly Twitter) account.

ALSO READ: 7 years of Galaxy Fold: Samsung's foldable journey and what comes next OnePlus Nord 5 series: Key specifications OnePlus Nord 5 The Nord 5 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor built on a 4nm process, paired with LPDDR5X RAM. It will feature a 50MP Sony LYT700 main camera with OIS, accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide sensor with a 116-degree field of view. On the front, the device will sport a 50MP Samsung JN5 camera with autofocus. The phone will also offer: Upgraded LivePhoto support with Ultra HDR BGMI gameplay at 90fps, with interpolation up to 144fps

Cryo-Velocity VC cooling system for thermal management during heavy usage Expected specifications: Display: 6.74-inch OLED, 1.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate

Processor: Snapdragon 8s Gen 3

RAM: LPDDR5X

Rear cameras: 50MP (Sony LYT700, OIS) + 8MP ultra-wide

Front camera: 50MP

Battery: 7,000mAh

Charging: 100W wired OnePlus Nord CE5 The Nord CE5 will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset with LPDDR5X RAM and support for bypass charging to reduce heat during usage. It will feature a 50MP Sony LYT-600 rear camera with OIS and a 16MP front camera. The device will support 4K video recording at 60fps, RAW HDR, and Real Tone technology for improved detail and colour accuracy.