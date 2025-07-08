OnePlus Nord 5 series set to launch on July 8: Livestream, what to expect

OnePlus Summer Launch: Event details
- Date: July 8, 2025
- Time: 2:00 PM IST
- Livestream: OnePlus India’s official YouTube channel
OnePlus Nord 5 series: Key specifications
OnePlus Nord 5
Expected specifications:
- Display: 6.74-inch OLED, 1.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate
- Processor: Snapdragon 8s Gen 3
- RAM: LPDDR5X
- Rear cameras: 50MP (Sony LYT700, OIS) + 8MP ultra-wide
- Front camera: 50MP
- Battery: 7,000mAh
- Charging: 100W wired
OnePlus Nord CE5
Expected specifications:
- Display: 6.7-inch OLED, Full HD+, 120Hz refresh rate
- Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 8350
- RAM: 8GB
- Storage: 256GB
- Rear cameras: 50MP (Sony LYT-600, OIS) + 8MP ultra-wide
- Front camera: 16MP
- Battery: 7,100mAh
- Charging: 80W wired
OnePlus Buds 4: What to expect
- Real-time adaptive ANC with noise reduction up to 55dB over a 5,500Hz range
- Dual drivers: 6mm tweeter + 11mm woofer
- Dual DACs for improved audio processing
- Hi-Res Audio support via LHDC 5.0 codec
- 3D Spatial Audio for immersive sound
- Adaptive Mode
- AI Translation
- Slide gestures
- Steady Connect
- Google Fast Pair
- Dual-Device Connection
- Colour options: Zen Green and Storm Gray
OnePlus Summer Launch Event : Launch livestream
