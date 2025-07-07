Tech Wrap July 7: Lumio Arc projectors, HP AI Laptops, WhatsApp threads

Circuit House Technologies, a Bengaluru-based consumer tech start-up, has introduced new home projectors under the Lumio brand that feature built-in Google TV. The lineup includes the Lumio Arc 5 and Arc 7 models. These projectors incorporate the company’s proprietary Arclight Engine, which delivers Full HD resolution along with support for HDR10 content.

American technology giant Hewlett-Packard (HP) has introduced new AI-powered PCs in the Indian market with the debut of the HP OmniBook 5 and HP OmniBook 3. The OmniBook 5 features a 14-inch display and is equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus X1-26-100 processor. Meanwhile, the OmniBook 3 is available in both 14-inch and 15.6-inch screen sizes, running on AMD Ryzen AI 300 series chips. As per the company, these AI-enabled laptops aim to improve video conferencing, foster better collaboration, and enhance overall performance.

WhatsApp tests threaded message replies feature on Android, iOS WhatsApp is working on a feature that introduces threaded message replies, making group conversations easier to follow and more organised. As reported by WhatsApp tracker WABetaInfo, this update will allow replies to be displayed directly beneath the original message in group chats, creating a clearer flow of discussion. The goal is to help users follow specific conversations without scrolling through an entire chat to locate responses. Samsung launches 4K QD-OLED M9 AI smart monitor in India Following its global unveiling last month, Samsung has introduced its premium 32-inch Smart Monitor M9 with a 4K QD-OLED screen in the Indian market. In addition to the M9, the company has also updated its M8 and M7 smart monitor models, incorporating new AI-driven capabilities designed to elevate both streaming and gaming experiences.

Honor X9c with 108MP camera, 6600mAh battery launched in India at Rs 21,999 Honor has unveiled its X9c 5G smartphone in India, targeting the mid-range market segment. Starting at Rs 21,999, the handset runs on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset and includes a 108MP AI-enabled main camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS). According to the brand, the device can last up to three days on a single charge. It will be available on Amazon India starting July 12, in Titanium Black and Jade Cyan colour variants. Galaxy Z Fold 7: What to expect from Samsung's thinnest book-style foldable

https://mybs.in/2eoV1Af Samsung's forthcoming foldable phone, the Galaxy Z Fold 7, is anticipated to be slimmer than any previous book-style foldable from the company. A report from 9To5Google highlights that screen protector manufacturer WSKEN has listed a new product for the device on Amazon, alongside a video that seemingly reveals the potential design of the smartphone. Xiaomi affirms ongoing collaboration with Leica amidst rumours Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has addressed recent speculation, confirming that it does not intend to discontinue its established collaboration with German optics firm Leica. This clarification comes after several reports claimed that the company would drop Leica branding from its upcoming flagship devices, including the expected Xiaomi 16 series. In a statement, a Xiaomi spokesperson dismissed the rumours as “entirely unfounded.”

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 series to debut alongside Z series folds on July 9 Samsung is set to unveil the Galaxy Watch 8 series on July 9, alongside the next generation of Z series foldables during its second Galaxy Unpacked event this year. While the focus may be on the foldables, the Watch 8 is expected to see notable upgrades over current models, according to specifications circulating online ahead of the launch. iPhone 17 Pro series may get redesigned camera bar, repositioned Apple logo Apple’s upcoming iPhone 17 Pro is likely to see a significant design update, with recently leaked images showing both the Pro and Pro Max versions featuring a shifted Apple logo and a new full-width camera bar on the back, replacing the usual corner bump. As reported by 9To5Mac, the images were shared by X (formerly Twitter) user Majin Bu, who claims the devices depicted are the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max.

Google Gemini app gets colourful icon on Android and iPhone Google has refreshed the icon of its Gemini app on both Android and iOS platforms. According to 9To5Google, the new logo adopts a multicoloured design similar to other well-known Google apps. "The Blue is the predominant hue at the right, while the other colour points are red, yellow, and green." iOS 26 public beta to release this month Apple is preparing to launch the first public beta of iOS 26 in the coming weeks. Introduced at WWDC 2025, the new OS is already available in its developer beta and debuts Apple’s “Liquid Glass” design approach. iOS 26 also introduces Apple Intelligence capabilities like real-time call and audio translation, as well as updates to core apps including Phone, Messages, and Music. Additionally, it features a new Apple Games app for managing gaming content across Apple devices.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 may get bigger cover screen, slim design Samsung is likely to introduce the Galaxy Z Flip 7 at its upcoming Unpacked event on July 9. Ahead of the announcement, purported images and videos of the device have surfaced online, hinting at a larger cover display and a slimmer overall profile. Mosquito menace: Andhra fields AI, drones, and sensors to bite back In a pioneering effort, the Andhra Pradesh government is rolling out a technology-driven mosquito control initiative using AI. Named the Smart Mosquito Surveillance System (SMoSS), the platform aims to monitor and manage mosquito populations more effectively and safely. The pilot phase will launch across 66 sites within six major municipal corporations—Visakhapatnam (16), Vijayawada (28), Kakinada (4), Rajamahendravaram (5), Nellore (7), and Kurnool (6).

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 review: Neckband-style earphones on budget OnePlus has updated its budget-friendly audio lineup in India with the Bullets Wireless Z3, designed for users seeking dependable sound on a tight budget. Priced at Rs 1,699, the Z3 avoids luxury features like active noise cancellation but delivers a well-rounded package of comfort, utility, and sound quality. Equipped with 12.4mm dynamic drivers and support for 3D Audio, the Z3 presents itself as a solid option in the affordable earphone segment. "I’ve been using it for the past few weeks and here’s how these fared." Xiaomi succeeds where Apple failed as its new EV surpasses 289K orders