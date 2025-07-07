iPhone 17 Pro series may get redesigned camera bar, repositioned Apple logo

Apple’s iPhone 17 Pro may introduce a notable redesign, as newly surfaced images of the Pro and Pro Max models point to a repositioned Apple logo and a full-width rear camera bar replacing the traditional corner bump. According to a report by 9To5Mac, an X (formerly Twitter) user, Majin Bu, shared pictures of what are expected to be the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max.
iPhone 17 Pro: Expected design
According to images shared by Majin Bu, Apple appears to be moving toward a dual-tone design featuring an all-aluminium frame along with an aluminium camera bump. That said, a glass section will remain to support wireless charging, MagSafe, and pass-through features.
One notable design element is the revised Apple logo placement. While it may seem different at first glance, the logo will still be centred—just not on the entire phone. Instead, it will be aligned with the glass portion specifically. Both iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max look identical, except for their size difference.
Another major difference in the design language of the iPhone 17 Pro series as compared to the iPhone 16 Pro series is the revamped camera module. As per the images shared by Majin Bu, Apple’s traditional corner camera bump will be replaced with a full-width camera bar. If accurate, this would mark a significant visual shift for the Pro series.
iPhone 17 Pro: What to expect
In terms of camera upgrades, the iPhone 17 Pro is expected to offer:
- A 48MP telephoto lens for enhanced zoom and image clarity
- Multi-camera video recording support
- An improved 24MP front camera for higher-quality selfies and video calls
The Pro version is anticipated to debut alongside the rest of the iPhone 17 line-up, which could include a slimmed-down iPhone 17 Air model.
According to a 9To5Mac report, Apple is also rumoured to be using copper materials for a new vapour chamber cooling system, replacing its current graphite set-up. This change is aimed at improving thermal efficiency through quicker and more effective heat dissipation.