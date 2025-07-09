Garena Free Fire Max: Here are July 9 redeem codes to win in-game rewards

Garena Free Fire Max has released a set of redeem codes for July 9, allowing players to unlock exclusive in-game items such as character costumes, weapon skins, diamonds, and time-limited boosts.

As these codes are available for a limited time and can only be used a set number of times, players should redeem them quickly to avoid missing out.

Here’s a list of the active codes, along with a simple guide on how to redeem them.

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today

As per a report by InsideSport, active redeem codes for July 9 are:

FFVGCX2FGTR5

FFYNC8V2FTNK

XF4SWLCH6KY3

FFDMNRW9KG4

FFNGY8PP2NWV

FFKSY8PQNWHJ

FFNFSXTQVQZ8

FVTCQL2MFNSM

FFM4X3HQWCVL

FFMTYKPFTZ9

FFPURTPFDZ8

FFNRWTQPFDZ8

NPTF3FWSPXNJ

RDNAFW2KX2CQ

FF6WNRQSFTHZ

FF4MTXQPFDZ8

FFMTYQPXFGX7

FFRSX5CYHXZ9

FFDMNQX9KGX3

FFSGT9KNQXT7

XF4S9KCW7KY3

FFPURTXQFKX4

FFYNCXG2FNT5

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes: How to use Visit the official Rewards Redemption website for Garena Free Fire Max.

Log in using your preferred platform—Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID.

Copy the redeem codes from the list and paste them into the provided text box. Once a Free Fire Max redeem code is successfully used, the rewards are sent straight to the player’s in-game mailbox. Gold or diamonds, if included, are instantly added to the account.