Pokemon GO releases 9th anniversary artwork with hints at upcoming features

From Paradox Pokemon and Gigantamax forms to remote trading and Party Share, Pokemon GO's 9th anniversary artwork hints at new features and game mechanics in the upcoming season

As Pokemon GO celebrates its 9th anniversary, its developer Niantic has released a new piece of commemorative artwork that offers a glimpse into the future of the game. More than just an anniversary tribute, the visual teases several upcoming features, Pokemon debuts, and gameplay mechanics. According to a Eurogamer report, the highlights include Paradox Pokemon, Gigantamax forms, and potential hints at remote trading.

Paradox Pokemon and more: What to expect

Paradox Pokemon, introduced in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, are alternate forms of existing species that exist in either ancient or futuristic versions. The anniversary artwork shows Great Tusk, the ancient version of Donphan, and Iron Treads, its futuristic counterpart, strongly suggesting that Paradox Pokemon could arrive in Pokemon GO in an upcoming event or seasonal update.
 
Also spotted is Gigantamax Butterfree, a Dynamax form that has yet to be released in the game. In addition, Aegislash, a Steel/Ghost-type Pokemon from the Kalos region, appears in the image and has been confirmed to debut during the Steel and Scales event later this month.

Hints of remote trading and interaction features

Beyond the new Pokemon, the artwork hints at potential new gameplay features. A character is shown interacting with a wrist communicator, prompting speculation about remote trading or a new in-game communication or interaction system.
 
Another key detail is the inclusion of Zygarde 50 per cent Forme, which may be teasing a future Zygarde or Route-based event, possibly linked to tracking and collection mechanics.

What’s new in Pokemon GO’s current season

Max Battles with Dynamax and Gigantamax Pokemon
 
The game now features Max Battles at Power Spots, where up to 10-40 trainers must cooperate to defeat and capture Dynamax or Gigantamax Pokemon using Max Particles.
 
Party Share feature introduced
 
The new Party Share function allows Trainers in Party Play to share items such as Incense, Lucky Eggs, and Star Pieces with their group. These shared items have half the regular duration and can be used up to four times daily per item type.
 
Adventure Effects with Kyurem forms
 
During Pokemon GO Tour: Unova Global, Adventure Effects are triggered when Black Kyurem’s Freeze Shock or White Kyurem’s Ice Burn are used. These offer temporary bonuses outside of battle and can be extended with upgraded Tour Passes.
 
Pokemon Horizons event returns
 
The Pokemon Horizons celebration brings the debut of Tinkatink and its evolutions, while also introducing characters and creatures from the animated series, merging TV content with in-game adventures. 
Galar region Pokemon debut
  A new season introduces Pokemon from the Galar region, inspired by Pokemon Sword and Shield, expanding the Pokedex and bringing fresh gameplay content into the fold.
 

First Published: Jul 08 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

