Pokemon GO releases 9th anniversary artwork with hints at upcoming features

As Pokemon GO celebrates its 9th anniversary, its developer Niantic has released a new piece of commemorative artwork that offers a glimpse into the future of the game. More than just an anniversary tribute, the visual teases several upcoming features, Pokemon debuts, and gameplay mechanics. According to a Eurogamer report, the highlights include Paradox Pokemon, Gigantamax forms, and potential hints at remote trading.

Paradox Pokemon and more: What to expect

Paradox Pokemon, introduced in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, are alternate forms of existing species that exist in either ancient or futuristic versions. The anniversary artwork shows Great Tusk, the ancient version of Donphan, and Iron Treads, its futuristic counterpart, strongly suggesting that Paradox Pokemon could arrive in Pokemon GO in an upcoming event or seasonal update.

Also spotted is Gigantamax Butterfree, a Dynamax form that has yet to be released in the game. In addition, Aegislash, a Steel/Ghost-type Pokemon from the Kalos region, appears in the image and has been confirmed to debut during the Steel and Scales event later this month. ALSO READ: Free Fire Max kicks off India Cup 2025 registrations: Eligibility, prize Hints of remote trading and interaction features Beyond the new Pokemon, the artwork hints at potential new gameplay features. A character is shown interacting with a wrist communicator, prompting speculation about remote trading or a new in-game communication or interaction system.

Another key detail is the inclusion of Zygarde 50 per cent Forme, which may be teasing a future Zygarde or Route-based event, possibly linked to tracking and collection mechanics. What’s new in Pokemon GO’s current season Max Battles with Dynamax and Gigantamax Pokemon The game now features Max Battles at Power Spots, where up to 10-40 trainers must cooperate to defeat and capture Dynamax or Gigantamax Pokemon using Max Particles. Party Share feature introduced The new Party Share function allows Trainers in Party Play to share items such as Incense, Lucky Eggs, and Star Pieces with their group. These shared items have half the regular duration and can be used up to four times daily per item type.