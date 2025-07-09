Home / Technology / Tech News / Indian-origin Sabih Khan appointed Apple COO in major leadership shift

Indian-origin Sabih Khan appointed Apple COO in major leadership shift

Apple veteran Sabih Khan takes over as COO from Jeff Williams, marking a significant leadership transition amid regulatory pressures and slowing iPhone growth

Sabih Khan, Apple COO
Khan joined Apple’s executive team in 2019 as senior vice-president of operations | Photo: Apple Inc website
Swati Gandhi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 09 2025 | 6:38 AM IST
Apple has appointed Sabih Khan, an Indian-origin executive and 30-year veteran of the company, as its new chief operating officer. The announcement was made in a company statement on Monday.
 
Khan will succeed Jeff Williams, a longtime Apple executive who is stepping down from the role this month and retiring later this year. The transition marks a major shift in leadership during a turbulent period for the iPhone maker, which is grappling with tariff challenges and slowing iPhone growth.
 

Jeff Williams to retire after nearly three decades at Apple 

Williams, who has served at Apple for more than 27 years, will continue to oversee the company’s design team and health initiatives until his retirement. In the interim, he will report to chief executive officer Tim Cook. Following his departure, the design team will report directly to Cook.
 
Cook praised Williams for his contributions, saying, “Jeff and I have worked alongside each other for as long as I can remember, and Apple wouldn’t be what it is without him. He’s helped to create one of the most respected global supply chains in the world; launched Apple Watch and overseen its development; architected Apple’s health strategy; and led our world-class team of designers with great wisdom, heart, and dedication.”
 

Khan to oversee operations, likely to add AppleCare portfolio 

Khan joined Apple’s executive team in 2019 as senior vice-president of operations. Since then, he has managed procurement and manufacturing, taking charge of the company’s global supply chain. Positioned as Williams’ successor, Khan will report to Cook and is likely to assume responsibility for additional divisions such as AppleCare.
 
Commenting on Khan’s appointment, Cook said, “Sabih is a brilliant strategist who has been one of the central architects of Apple’s supply chain. While overseeing Apple’s supply chain, he has helped pioneer new technologies in advanced manufacturing, overseen the expansion of Apple’s manufacturing footprint in the United States, and helped ensure that Apple can be nimble in response to global challenges.”
 
Cook added, “He has advanced our ambitious efforts in environmental sustainability, helping reduce Apple’s carbon footprint by more than 60 per cent. Above all, Sabih leads with his heart and his values, and I know he will make an exceptional chief operating officer.”
 

Leadership change amid broader industry and regulatory headwinds 

The leadership transition comes as Apple faces significant external pressures. The company is attempting to shift parts of its production from China to India to mitigate the effects of tariffs imposed by the US administration under President Donald Trump.
 
Additionally, Apple is under regulatory scrutiny, including enforcement actions in the European Union that require changes to its App Store operations. It is also the subject of a US Department of Justice lawsuit, which could jeopardise a $20-billion-a-year deal with Google, Bloomberg reported.

First Published: Jul 09 2025 | 6:35 AM IST

