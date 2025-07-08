'Stop Killing Games' petition gets over a million signatures: What is it

Adding to the controversy, players have recently pointed out a clause in Ubisoft’s End User Licence Agreement (EULA) that requires users to uninstall and destroy all copies of a game if the company ends support. Though not new, the clause has resurfaced as the petition gains attention, reinforcing concerns about what it truly means to “own” a game in the digital age. Similar terms also appear in EULAs from other major studios, underscoring how widespread this approach is across the industry.

Legitimacy questions and industry backlash

The petition, filed under the European Citizens’ Initiative—a formal process that allows EU citizens to propose new laws—needs verified signatures from at least seven member countries. Though the campaign has crossed the 1.2 million mark, Scott has warned that some entries may be invalid or incorrectly filled, and spoofing submissions is a criminal offence under EU law. To ensure eligibility, organisers aim to reach 1.4 million signatures by the end of July.

Meanwhile, the gaming industry is pushing back. As reported by Engadget and Video Games Europe, a coalition including Microsoft, Nintendo, and Electronic Arts argues that the proposal could increase development costs, raise legal risks, and limit creative flexibility—especially for always-online titles. Studios also claim that allowing community-hosted servers would compromise player safety and expose publishers to unregulated content.