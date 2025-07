'Stop Killing Games' petition gets over a million signatures: What is it

A European petition calling for stronger consumer rights in digital gaming has crossed 1.2 million signatures, prompting formal review by the European Union. The Stop Killing Games campaign was launched in 2024 by YouTuber Ross Scott, following Ubisoft ’s controversial shutdown of The Crew—a title rendered completely unplayable, including its single-player mode, after servers were taken offline. The incident sparked concern around digital ownership, with many players realising they could lose access to games they legally bought.

Adding to the controversy, players have recently pointed out a clause in Ubisoft’s End User Licence Agreement (EULA) that requires users to uninstall and destroy all copies of a game if the company ends support. Though not new, the clause has resurfaced as the petition gains attention, reinforcing concerns about what it truly means to “own” a game in the digital age. Similar terms also appear in EULAs from other major studios, underscoring how widespread this approach is across the industry.