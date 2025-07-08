Tech Wrap July 8: OnePlus Nord series, Google AI Mode, Samsung One UI 8

OnePlus officially introduced its Nord 5 and Nord CE5 smartphones in India on July 8. The Nord 5 comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, while the Nord CE5 (Core Edition) runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Apex. Both models are equipped with on-device AI capabilities and integrated support for Gemini. Alongside these smartphones, the company also launched the OnePlus Buds 4 wireless earphones. These budget-friendly earbuds offer premium features, such as active noise cancellation.

Google has commenced the rollout of its AI-driven search experience, ‘AI Mode in Search,’ for Indian users. Previously a limited experiment within Search Labs, this functionality is now generally accessible via the Google app without any need for additional sign-ups. According to Google, the expansion follows a “positive” reception during testing.

Samsung to release Android 16-based One UI 8 with upcoming Galaxy devices Samsung has stated that the new Android 16-based One UI 8 will be introduced alongside its upcoming Galaxy smartphones. The announcement highlights a range of enhanced privacy and security measures, including improved protection for on-device AI, threat detection across devices, and quantum-resistant encryption for better network safety. Apple releases iOS 26 dev beta 3 ahead of first public beta Apple has unveiled the third developer beta of iOS 26 for compatible iPhone models. This build includes enhancements to the Liquid Glass interface and introduces new wallpaper choices. The update has arrived just days before the expected release of the first public beta of iOS 26, which is anticipated later this month.

PUBG confirms user-generated content coming with upcoming update for PCs Krafton has revealed that the next PUBG: Battlegrounds update (v36.2) will allow players to create their own custom gameplay experiences. With the introduction of the PUBG UGC Alpha programme, users will be able to design unique modes using custom logic, rules, and world-building elements—marking a shift from traditional battle royale gameplay. Elon Musk confirms xAI's Grok 4 launch for July 9 Elon Musk announced that Grok 4, the latest version of the AI language model from his startup xAI, will be launched on July 9. He shared the news in a post on X (formerly Twitter), stating: “Grok 4 release livestream on Wednesday at 8pm PT @xAI.”

Pokemon GO releases 9th anniversary artwork with hints at upcoming features As part of its 9th anniversary celebrations, Pokémon GO developer Niantic has shared a new piece of artwork that offers insight into the game’s future direction. Beyond marking the milestone, the illustration hints at new features, debuting Pokémon, and upcoming gameplay mechanics. A report from Eurogamer highlights elements such as Paradox Pokémon, Gigantamax forms, and potential support for remote trading. iOS 26 may add natural language search, cooling fix to Apple Maps Two upcoming additions may be on the way for Apple Maps with the iOS 26 update: natural language-based search and thermal control during navigation. As reported by 9to5Mac, these features were found in beta code, indicating a possible release in a future software update.

Destiny Rising game to release on Android and iOS in August The Destiny franchise is branching into mobile gaming with the launch of its first smartphone-based title, a sci-fi RPG shooter, expected on Android and iOS in August. Chinese developer NetEase Games disclosed the release window alongside a new trailer showcasing missions, PvP, PvE, and other in-game features. Free Fire Max kicks off India Cup 2025 registrations Garena has launched registration for “TEZ Free Fire Max India Cup 2025 (TEZ FFMIC),” bringing the competition back to India after a three-year hiatus following the original game's ban in 2022. This year's event will offer a prize pool of ₹1 crore and will be hosted in multiple stages, giving players a chance to compete and display their gaming skills.

OnePlus Nord 5 review: UI, performance highlight this solid mid-range phone The OnePlus Nord 5 comes close to delivering a flagship experience in key areas. Equipped with the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor, a crisp 144Hz screen, and a large 6800mAh battery, the phone excels in multitasking, gaming, and battery life. Notably, the flagship AI features from OnePlus have made their way to the Nord line, including AI Call Assistant, the Translate app, and AI Plus Mind. However, the camera—especially in low light and portrait shots—still has room for improvement, where some mid-range rivals now perform better. OnePlus Nord CE 5 review: Battery to UI, this mid-ranger ticks right boxes The OnePlus Nord CE 5 offers solid everyday performance with a vibrant AMOLED display, clean and responsive UI, strong battery life, and helpful built-in AI tools. It gets the basics right, making it a reliable daily driver. However, the plastic back feels less premium, the cameras are average, and the phone tends to heat up under pressure. Audio is loud but limited to a single speaker, and the absence of stereo sound or an alert slider might be a drawback for some. Overall, it's a well-balanced mid-range phone, though users seeking better cameras or design may consider the Nord 5 or other alternatives.

Nothing Headphone 1 review: Audiophile sound meets bold, polarising design The Nothing Headphone 1 impresses with its retro cassette-inspired design and strong performance. Featuring tactile physical controls, the headphones provide a stable user experience. The sound is clean and well-balanced, with customization available via the Nothing X app. Features like spatial audio, head tracking, and solid ANC make them suitable for both casual and serious listeners. Battery life is another strong suit, especially for frequent commuters. Apple's top AI models executive leaves to join Meta's AI expansion drive Apple has reportedly lost its leading executive in charge of AI models to Meta. Ruoming Pang, who was overseeing Apple’s foundation models team, is leaving to join Meta’s new superintelligence unit. Pang joined Apple from Alphabet in 2021 and is the latest high-profile AI expert to join Meta’s expanding efforts in this domain.