Garena Free Fire Max: June 2 redeem codes to win exclusive in-game rewards

Garena Free Fire Max has unveiled redeem codes for June 2, letting users have a chance to claim complimentary in-game rewards. These redemption codes act as a gateway to players to win limited-edition content such as character outfits, weapon skins, diamonds, and other exclusive items.

Due to its limited availability and restricted usage, players are advised to redeem them as soon as possible.

Below is the list of active codes and a step-by-step guide for redemption.

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today

As per a report by India Today Gaming, active redeem codes for June 2 are:

FCVBNM789POIUYT0

FBNMKL456ASDFGY2

FNMJKL123ZXCVBH6

FMLKJH567QWERTY9

FKLJHG890ASDFGH2

FJHGFD345ZXCVBN8

FHGFDS234AZXCVB7

FTREWQ901YUIOP23

FVBNMC678LKJHGF9

FYUIOP456QWERT12

FJKLPO123MNBVC67

FSDFGH901AZXCVB3

FXCVBN234LKJHGF5

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes: How to use Visit the official Rewards Redemption website for Garena Free Fire Max.

Log in using your preferred platform—Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID.

Copy the redeem codes from the list and paste them into the provided text box. Once a redeem code is successfully used, the associated rewards are sent to the player’s in-game mailbox. If the reward includes currency like gold or diamonds, the account balance is updated instantly.