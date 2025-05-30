Home / Technology / Tech News / Tech Wrap May 30: WhatsApp Status, Instagram's 3:4 format, Nothing Phone 3

Tech Wrap May 30: WhatsApp Status, Instagram's 3:4 format, Nothing Phone 3

WhatsApp to get new Status features. Instagram's new aspect ratio. Nothing to drop glyph lighting. YouTube brings Lens to Shorts. Gemini's Google drive integration. AirPods Pro 3

BS Tech New Delhi
7 min read Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 8:03 PM IST
Soon, you can share collage, music, and photo stickers on WhatsApp Status
  WhatsApp is preparing to release an update that adds creative tools to enhance Status posts. These new features include music track stickers, customizable layout options, and the ability to transform photos into stickers. The goal is to enable users to create more expressive and personalized updates. The rollout will begin shortly and is expected to be available to all users in the coming months.
 
No crop, no black borders: Instagram now let user post 3:4 frame shots
  Instagram has launched an update allowing uploads of images in a 3:4 aspect ratio, maintaining the original dimensions without needing to crop or add black or white edges. Previously, vertical uploads were confined to 4:5, which often meant trimming the photo or using borders to keep the full frame.
 
Nothing to ditch signature glyph lighting system on Phone 3
  The upcoming Nothing Phone 3 might not include the company’s iconic Glyph Interface. Just days after confirming a July launch, Nothing hinted at the change via a post on X (formerly Twitter): “We killed the Glyph Interface.” This points to a shift in design, with the recognizable rear LED system either removed or significantly altered from earlier versions.

YouTube brings Lens to Shorts for real-time visual search
  YouTube is introducing the Lens feature to Shorts, enabling users to perform visual searches directly within videos. As per a Google blog post, the tool will be available in beta over the coming weeks, enhancing how viewers interact with and learn from video content.
 
Now, Gemini AI can answer questions about videos saved in Google Drive
  Google is extending its AI functionality in Drive to include video analysis. This new feature can interpret video files to provide summaries and answer questions about them. Previously, it supported document and PDF summaries, and now it aims to reduce the need to manually view lengthy recordings by offering concise overviews.
 
AirPods Pro 3 could be Apple's next big health, fitness bet: What to expect
  Apple has released a research paper in collaboration with the University of North Carolina, highlighting a project that uses AI to monitor heart rate from acoustic inputs. The AI model, called CLAP (Contrastive Language-Audio Pretraining), was adapted from its original role in speech recognition to detect heartbeats from phonocardiogram data, estimating BPM using sound.
 
Android 16: Google Pixel phones may soon get theme packs for customising UI
  Google is reportedly developing native theme packs for Pixel devices, to be included in the Android 16 update. According to Android Authority, a new “Pixel themes” feature has been spotted in the Android 16 beta version, indicating expanded customization options are in progress.
 
Intelligently yours: Enter the world of gadgets and gizmos for a smart home
  A broad selection of everyday gadgets, from air purifiers to kitchen appliances, now come in smart versions. If you’re considering a smart home setup but don’t know where to begin, the linked article provides helpful guidance. It advises evaluating specific needs before choosing products, and recommends starting with a smart hub to manage connected devices.
 
Realme GT 7, 7T, and Buds Air 7 Pro go on sale with introductory offers
  Realme’s GT 7 series is now on sale in India, starting at Rs 34,999 for the GT 7T and Rs 39,999 for the GT 7. Available on Realme’s website, major e-commerce platforms, and select retail stores, the launch also includes the Realme Buds Air 7 Pro. Details about these offers can be found below.
 
Motorola launches new Moto G-series phones with MediaTek chips 
Motorola has globally launched three new models in its Moto G lineup—Moto G56, Moto G86, and G86 Power—featuring MediaTek Dimensity processors. The Moto G56 has a 6.72-inch display, while the other two sport 6.67-inch AMOLED screens. All three phones are water- and dust-resistant, certified with IP68/69 ratings.
 
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: Pre-orders with storage upgrade offer close today
  Today marks the final day to pre-order the slim Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge. Samsung is offering several benefits, including a complimentary storage upgrade from 256GB to 512GB. Other incentives include interest-free EMI plans on select bank cards. Early deliveries have already begun for those who pre-ordered.
 
Google might redesign Phone app with new call answering options
  Google may be redesigning its Phone app. As per a report from 9To5Google, the company could replace the current “Swipe up to answer” gesture with two alternatives: “Swipe right to answer” and a new “Tap to accept/deny” option, reflecting a more flexible interaction model.
 
Kindle Paperwhite 2025 review: More screen, more speed, same reading focus
  At a price of Rs 16,999, the 12th generation Kindle Paperwhite continues to be one of the top choices for e-book enthusiasts, largely due to Amazon’s extensive Kindle platform, its massive library, and compatibility with various features and accessories. Its support for sideloading content enhances versatility, giving users more control over their reading material. Though the cost may appear high for a device dedicated to reading, it remains a reasonable investment for those who prioritize having a portable, distraction-free reading experience. 
 
Realme GT7 review: Performance and efficiency highlight this value flagship
  The Realme GT 7 delivers a balanced flagship experience, catering to performance-focused users. With a powerful chipset, ample battery life, and solid thermal management, it handles gaming and everyday use efficiently. Its premium design may benefit from a case due to a slippery back. While camera performance is strong overall, low-light and portrait shots could be better. In its segment, the GT 7 remains a compelling, feature-rich option with minimal compromises.
 
Rising cyber threats: Here is how to protect yourself from SIM-swap fraud
  As mobile numbers increasingly function as digital IDs, they are also becoming prime targets for cybercriminals. A SIM-swap attack is suspected to be behind a recent major breach at Marks & Spencer (M&S), which disrupted its online services and some physical stores. The incident, which occurred in April, could impact online operations through July, potentially costing the company around £300 million in lost profits.
 
What happens if you leave device chargers plugged in? An expert explains
  With an abundance of electronic devices around us—from phones and laptops to e-bikes and headphones—it’s common to leave chargers plugged in. You might leave your phone charger in overnight or your laptop charger plugged in by your workspace without unplugging. But what does this mean for energy use or safety? An expert provides insights.
 
Bandai Namco releases Elden Ring Nightreign 1.01 update
  Bandai Namco and FromSoftware have rolled out the Elden Ring Nightreign version 1.01 update. Available on major platforms including PlayStation, Xbox, and PC, this update brings several gameplay improvements. The developers have also released detailed patch notes outlining the changes.
 
Rapoo 8000M Mumbai Indians review: Wireless keyboard-mouse combo on budget
 
Priced at Rs 2,199, the Rapoo 8000M combo may appeal to dedicated users or Mumbai Indians fans who can adapt to its unique layout. New users, however, might find its keyboard structure, multi-device switching, and compact mouse less intuitive.
First Published: May 30 2025 | 8:03 PM IST

