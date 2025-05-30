Tech Wrap May 30: WhatsApp Status, Instagram's 3:4 format, Nothing Phone 3

WhatsApp is preparing to release an update that adds creative tools to enhance Status posts. These new features include music track stickers, customizable layout options, and the ability to transform photos into stickers. The goal is to enable users to create more expressive and personalized updates. The rollout will begin shortly and is expected to be available to all users in the coming months.

Instagram has launched an update allowing uploads of images in a 3:4 aspect ratio, maintaining the original dimensions without needing to crop or add black or white edges. Previously, vertical uploads were confined to 4:5, which often meant trimming the photo or using borders to keep the full frame.

The upcoming Nothing Phone 3 might not include the company’s iconic Glyph Interface. Just days after confirming a July launch, Nothing hinted at the change via a post on X (formerly Twitter): “We killed the Glyph Interface.” This points to a shift in design, with the recognizable rear LED system either removed or significantly altered from earlier versions.

YouTube is introducing the Lens feature to Shorts, enabling users to perform visual searches directly within videos. As per a Google blog post, the tool will be available in beta over the coming weeks, enhancing how viewers interact with and learn from video content.

Google is extending its AI functionality in Drive to include video analysis. This new feature can interpret video files to provide summaries and answer questions about them. Previously, it supported document and PDF summaries, and now it aims to reduce the need to manually view lengthy recordings by offering concise overviews.

Apple has released a research paper in collaboration with the University of North Carolina, highlighting a project that uses AI to monitor heart rate from acoustic inputs. The AI model, called CLAP (Contrastive Language-Audio Pretraining), was adapted from its original role in speech recognition to detect heartbeats from phonocardiogram data, estimating BPM using sound.

Google is reportedly developing native theme packs for Pixel devices, to be included in the Android 16 update. According to Android Authority, a new “Pixel themes” feature has been spotted in the Android 16 beta version, indicating expanded customization options are in progress.

A broad selection of everyday gadgets, from air purifiers to kitchen appliances, now come in smart versions. If you’re considering a smart home setup but don’t know where to begin, the linked article provides helpful guidance. It advises evaluating specific needs before choosing products, and recommends starting with a smart hub to manage connected devices.

Realme’s GT 7 series is now on sale in India, starting at Rs 34,999 for the GT 7T and Rs 39,999 for the GT 7. Available on Realme’s website, major e-commerce platforms, and select retail stores, the launch also includes the Realme Buds Air 7 Pro. Details about these offers can be found below.

Motorola has globally launched three new models in its Moto G lineup—Moto G56, Moto G86, and G86 Power—featuring MediaTek Dimensity processors. The Moto G56 has a 6.72-inch display, while the other two sport 6.67-inch AMOLED screens. All three phones are water- and dust-resistant, certified with IP68/69 ratings.

Today marks the final day to pre-order the slim Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge. Samsung is offering several benefits, including a complimentary storage upgrade from 256GB to 512GB. Other incentives include interest-free EMI plans on select bank cards. Early deliveries have already begun for those who pre-ordered.

Google may be redesigning its Phone app. As per a report from 9To5Google, the company could replace the current “Swipe up to answer” gesture with two alternatives: “Swipe right to answer” and a new “Tap to accept/deny” option, reflecting a more flexible interaction model.

At a price of Rs 16,999, the 12th generation Kindle Paperwhite continues to be one of the top choices for e-book enthusiasts, largely due to Amazon’s extensive Kindle platform, its massive library, and compatibility with various features and accessories. Its support for sideloading content enhances versatility, giving users more control over their reading material. Though the cost may appear high for a device dedicated to reading, it remains a reasonable investment for those who prioritize having a portable, distraction-free reading experience.

The Realme GT 7 delivers a balanced flagship experience, catering to performance-focused users. With a powerful chipset, ample battery life, and solid thermal management, it handles gaming and everyday use efficiently. Its premium design may benefit from a case due to a slippery back. While camera performance is strong overall, low-light and portrait shots could be better. In its segment, the GT 7 remains a compelling, feature-rich option with minimal compromises.

As mobile numbers increasingly function as digital IDs, they are also becoming prime targets for cybercriminals. A SIM-swap attack is suspected to be behind a recent major breach at Marks & Spencer (M&S), which disrupted its online services and some physical stores. The incident, which occurred in April, could impact online operations through July, potentially costing the company around £300 million in lost profits.

With an abundance of electronic devices around us—from phones and laptops to e-bikes and headphones—it’s common to leave chargers plugged in. You might leave your phone charger in overnight or your laptop charger plugged in by your workspace without unplugging. But what does this mean for energy use or safety? An expert provides insights.

Bandai Namco and FromSoftware have rolled out the Elden Ring Nightreign version 1.01 update. Available on major platforms including PlayStation, Xbox, and PC, this update brings several gameplay improvements. The developers have also released detailed patch notes outlining the changes.

Priced at Rs 2,199, the Rapoo 8000M combo may appeal to dedicated users or Mumbai Indians fans who can adapt to its unique layout. New users, however, might find its keyboard structure, multi-device switching, and compact mouse less intuitive.