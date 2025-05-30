Friday, May 30, 2025 | 03:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Bandai Namco releases Elden Ring Nightreign 1.01 update: Check new features

Elden Ring Nightreign is now available for download on Sony PlayStation and Microsoft Xbox consoles, and PC platforms with gameplay improvements, new storylines, and bug fixes

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava
2 min read Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 3:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Japanese video game publishers Bandai Namco and FromSoftware have released Elden Ring Nightreign version 1.01 update. The update, now available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S, and PC via Steam, brings multiple enhancements and gameplay refinements. Along with the update, a detailed patch note has been issued outlining the improvements.
 
The new update introduces refined character handling, soundtrack enhancements, balance tweaks, new character scenarios, and several bug fixes to enhance overall gameplay experience.

Elden Ring Nightreign: What’s new in version 1.01

  • Improved handling of playable characters
  • Additions and adjustments to the soundtrack
  • Corrections to in-game text
  • Balance adjustments across gameplay mechanics
  • Introduction of new character storylines
  • General bug fixes
Players must install the latest update before launching the game to access all new features and optimisations. After installation, the version info on the title screen should read:
 
 
App Ver. 1.01
Regulation Ver. 1.01.1

PC-specific issues and solutions

For PC players encountering issues after installing Patch 1.01, the developers have recommended the following troubleshooting steps:
 
Game fails to start:
  • Go to Steam Library
  • Right-click on Elden Ring Nightreign
  • Select Properties > Installed Files > Verify Integrity of Game Files
Performance issues (especially with high-end GPUs):
  • Lower graphics settings from High to Medium or Low
  • Reduce screen resolution
  • Ensure GPU drivers are up to date
Bandai Namco has acknowledged these performance inconsistencies and is currently investigating the root cause.

First Published: May 30 2025 | 3:54 PM IST

