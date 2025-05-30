Home / Technology / Tech News / Google case: Indian-origin US judge questions future of search amid AI rise

Google case: Indian-origin US judge questions future of search amid AI rise

Indian-origin Judge Amit Mehta questions Google's search dominance amid AI rise, as DOJ seeks remedies including selling Chrome to boost competition and support AI rivals like OpenAI

Google
Google’s lawyer, John Schmidtlein, said that while generative AI is changing how search works, Google has taken steps to ease worries about AI competition. (Photo: Reuters)
New Delhi
Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 10:39 PM IST
Indian origin US judge Amit Mehta -- who is overseeing a major trial about Google’s dominance in online search -- has questioned the US Department of Justice (DOJ) on how much space there might be for new search engines to develop, especially as artificial intelligence (AI) becomes more widespread.
 
The trial is focused on whether Google, owned by Alphabet, holds a monopoly over internet search and what measures should be taken to encourage more competition. If the DOJ’s proposals are approved, it could provide a boost to AI companies that are already challenging Google’s position as the main tool people use to find information online.
 
During closing arguments in Washington on Friday, Judge Mehta asked DOJ lawyer David Dahlquist if AI should be seen as simply another way to access search results or as a form of competing technology on its own. He asked, "Do you think someone is going to come off the sidelines and build a new general search engine in light of what we are seeing?"
 
Dahlquist responded that search will not disappear and explained that the DOJ’s proposed solutions aim to stop Google from blocking AI-based rivals. He added that OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, is still several years away from being able to handle 80 per cent of user queries using its own search technology.

Google’s response to competition concerns

Google’s lawyer, John Schmidtlein, said that while generative AI is changing how search works, Google has taken steps to ease worries about AI competition. He pointed out that Google no longer has exclusive deals with wireless carriers and smartphone makers like Samsung. This change lets these companies pre-load rival search engines and AI apps on new devices.
 
However, the DOJ and a group of states want Google to take bigger steps. They are pushing for Google to sell its Chrome browser, share its search data, and stop paying billions of dollars to Apple and others to be the default search engine on new gadgets. 

David Dahlquist explained that these remedies are designed to open up the market for online search engines and advertising. He said Google's behaviour has “fundamentally broken” competition in these areas.
 
Google argues that the DOJ’s demands are too extreme and go beyond what the law allows. The company believes these measures would unfairly force Google to hand over its technology to competitors.

Google case: Trial timeline

The trial over the proposed remedies began in April. Judge Mehta has indicated he plans to make a decision by August.
 
If Google is ordered to sell Chrome, Nick Turley, OpenAI’s head of product for ChatGPT, said OpenAI would be interested in buying it. Turley also mentioned that having access to Google’s search data would help OpenAI improve the accuracy and relevance of its AI responses to user questions.
 
First Published: May 30 2025 | 10:33 PM IST

