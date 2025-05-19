Home / Technology / Tech News / Garena Free Fire Max: May 19 redeem codes to win diamonds, skins and more

Garena Free Fire Max: May 19 redeem codes to win diamonds, skins and more

Garena Free Fire Max has revealed redeem codes for May 19. Here is a detailed guide for their redemption

Garena Free Fire Max
Garena Free Fire Max
Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 19 2025 | 10:01 AM IST
Garena Free Fire Max has released a set of redeem codes for May 19, allowing players to claim free in-game rewards. These codes can unlock exclusive items such as rare outfits, weapon skins, diamonds, and other valuable content that improves the gaming experience.
 
As the codes are only valid for a limited time and have restricted redemption limits, it's best to use them quickly.
 
Here’s the latest list of working codes and a brief guide on how to redeem them.
 
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today
 
As per a report by IndiaTimes, active redeem codes for May 19 are:
  • TREW90QAZXCV 
  • ASDF67GHJKL9 
  • HJKL56POIUYT 
  • BNML12ZXCVBN 
  • GFDS78POIUAS 
  • MNBV34ASDFZX 
  • POIU90ZXCVNM 
  • YUIO56BNMLKJ 
  • BVCX45LKJHG6 
  • POIU12MNBVCX 
  • TREW23ASDFGH 
  • LKJH67QWERTB 
  • JHGF01LKJHGF 
  • CVBN45QWERTY 
  • QWER89ASDFGH 
  • ZXCV23BNMLKP 
  • YUIO34LKJMNB 
  • LKJH78GFDSA3 
  • GHTY89VCX2LK

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes: How to use
  • Visit the official Rewards Redemption website for Garena Free Fire Max.
  • Log in using your preferred platform—Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID.
  • Copy the redeem codes from the list and paste them into the provided text box.
After a redeem code is successfully applied, the rewards are sent straight to the player’s in-game mail. If the reward includes in-game currency like diamonds or gold, it is immediately reflected in the player’s account balance.
 
Players have a chance to obtain rare items such as Rebel Academy costumes, Revolt Weapon Loot Crates, Diamond Vouchers, and other cosmetic enhancements that elevate the game's visual appeal.
 
Each code is capped at 500 uses per day and is only valid for 12 hours, so it’s advisable to claim them without delay.
First Published: May 19 2025 | 10:01 AM IST

