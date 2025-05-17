India's AI talent pool over 400,000 strong, but gaps exists

India’s AI talent pool has 416,000 professionals, but with a 51 per cent demand-supply gap, there is an an urgent need to build future-ready capabilities.

Between March 2024 and March 2025, three categories of roles have become prominent in the AI landscape.

- Prompt Engineers and GenAI Researchers now account for over 10 per cent of new AI job postings, a significant jump from under 2 per cent in 2023.

- Data Engineering has become the backbone of GenAI infrastructure. 18 per cent to 22 per cent of job descriptions for data engineers explicitly reference orchestration tools (Airflow, Dagster) alongside LLM-specific capabilities.

- Cloud engineers are expected to own AI infrastructure. Over 16 per cent of cloud job postings now include responsibilities for AI deployment, GPU orchestration, or LLM stack integration -- up from 8 per cent a year prior. About 70 per cent of the high complexity, GenAI-enabled hiring in India is done by global capability centres (GCCs), system integrators and product firms. - System integrators hire about 38 per cent of the total AI hiring in areas such as deployment scale, MLOPs integration and cloud modernisation. - GCCs hire about 22.5 per cent in areas such as GenAI teams, platform engineering and AI lifecycle roles.

- Product development firms hire about 12 per cent in areas such as feature-led innovation, inference ops, GenAI-driven personalisation. Employers, particularly GCCs and product firms, are investing in modular reskilling programs designed to convert adjacent-role talent into GenAI-ready contributors in 8-12 weeks. The common pathways include: Prompt Engineering LangChain & RAG Workflows Vector Database & Embedding Fundamentals LLMOps Toolchains AI Governance & Explainability AI Salary Surge: Entry-level professionals earn Rs 8 lakh-12 lakh per annum Specialists in NLP and GenAI with 5 to 8 years of experience command Rs 25 lakh–35 lakh per annum