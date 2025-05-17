Home / Technology / Tech News / India's AI talent pool over 400,000 strong, but gaps exists

India's AI talent pool over 400,000 strong, but gaps exists

Between March 2024 and March 2025, three categories of roles have become prominent in the AI landscape

artificial intelligence
Premium
About 70 per cent of the high complexity, GenAI-enabled hiring in India is done by global capability centres (GCCs), system integrators and product firms.
Avik Das Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : May 17 2025 | 12:05 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India’s AI talent pool has 416,000 professionals, but with a 51 per cent demand-supply gap, there is an an urgent need to build future-ready capabilities.
 
Between March 2024 and March 2025, three categories of roles have become prominent in the AI landscape.
 
- Prompt Engineers and GenAI Researchers now account for over 10 per cent of new AI job postings, a significant jump from under 2 per cent in 2023.
 
- Data Engineering has become the backbone of GenAI infrastructure. 18 per cent to 22 per cent of job descriptions for data engineers explicitly reference orchestration tools (Airflow, Dagster) alongside LLM-specific capabilities.
 
- Cloud engineers are expected to own AI infrastructure. Over 16 per cent of cloud job postings now include responsibilities for AI deployment, GPU orchestration, or LLM stack integration -- up from 8 per cent a year prior.
 
About 70 per cent of the high complexity, GenAI-enabled hiring in India is done by global capability centres (GCCs), system integrators and product firms.
 
- System integrators hire about 38 per cent of the total AI hiring in areas such as deployment scale, MLOPs integration and cloud modernisation.
 
- GCCs hire about 22.5 per cent in areas such as GenAI teams, platform engineering and AI lifecycle roles.
 
- Product development firms hire about 12 per cent in areas such as feature-led innovation, inference ops, GenAI-driven personalisation.
 
Employers, particularly GCCs and product firms, are investing in modular reskilling programs designed to convert adjacent-role talent into GenAI-ready contributors in 8-12 weeks. The common pathways include:
 
Prompt Engineering
 
LangChain & RAG Workflows
 
Vector Database & Embedding Fundamentals
 
LLMOps Toolchains
 
AI Governance & Explainability
 
AI Salary Surge:
 
Entry-level professionals earn Rs 8 lakh-12 lakh per annum
 
Specialists in NLP and GenAI with 5 to 8 years of experience command Rs 25 lakh–35 lakh per annum
 
Senior professionals are drawing Rs 45 lakh per annum + in product firms and GCCs.
 
Source: Quess Corp, Decoding India's AI Talent Landscape
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Tech Wrap May 16: Sony WH-1000XM6, Amazfit BIP 6 smartwatch, OnePlus 13s

Apple Music's new feature lets you bring playlists from Spotify and more

Fortnite still has not returned to Apple App Store, Epic Games explains why

Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chip enhances on-device AI for mid-range phones

Google brings AI-powered accessibility features for Android, Chrome, more

Topics :Artificial intelligencetech talentTechnology

First Published: May 17 2025 | 12:04 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story