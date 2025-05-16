Friday, May 16, 2025 | 01:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Amazfit BIP 6 smartwatch with health-tracking features launched at Rs 7,999

Amazfit BIP 6 smartwatch with health-tracking features launched at Rs 7,999

The Amazfit BIP 6 will be available for purchase starting May 16 through Amazfit's official website, Amazon India, and select retail partners

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava
May 16 2025 | 1:10 PM IST

Amazfit has expanded its wearable lineup in India with the launch of the BIP 6 smartwatch. Featuring a 1.97-inch AMOLED display with peak brightness of 2,000 nits, the smartwatch is claimed to offer excellent readability even under harsh sunlight. The BIP 6 is equipped with a range of advanced health-tracking features, including detailed sleep analysis, heart rate, blood oxygen level, stress monitoring, and more.

Amazfit BIP 6: Price and availability

  • Price: Rs 7,999
  • Colours: Black, Charcoal, Stone, and Red
The Amazfit BIP 6 will be available for purchase starting May 16 through Amazfit’s official website, Amazon India, and select retail partners.
 

Amazfit BIP 6: Features and specifications

The BIP 6 smartwatch sports a 1.97-inch AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 2,000 nits, which the company claims is the brightest screen in its segment. Housed in an aluminium alloy frame, the smartwatch is water-resistant up to 5 ATM, making it suitable for use in rain and during splashes.

Health tracking is a key highlight of the BIP 6, with the inclusion of Amazfit’s latest BioTracker 6.0 PPG biometric sensor, said the company. This dual-light, five-photodiode system enables continuous monitoring of heart rate, blood oxygen levels (SpO2), stress levels, and heart rate variability (HRV). It also provides in-depth sleep insights, including stage-wise analysis and breathing quality.
The smartwatch supports over 140 sports modes and includes Smart Strength Training, which automatically identifies the muscle groups being exercised. Additionally, it offers offline navigation features such as round-trip routing, allowing users to follow planned routes without requiring a phone connection.
 
Amazfit claims the BIP 6 delivers up to 14 days of battery life on a single charge. On the connectivity front, the smartwatch allows users to answer calls directly from the wrist, receive notifications, and respond to texts using voice-to-text input or an on-screen keyboard. Zepp Flow integration enables hands-free operation through voice commands.

First Published: May 16 2025 | 1:10 PM IST

