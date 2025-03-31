iOS 19 to bring redesigned UI elements, revamped Health app: What to expect

Apple is reportedly planning a significant revamp for the iPhone’s operating system this year with the release of iOS 19. Bloomberg, in a report earlier this month, stated that iOS 19 will be “one of the most dramatic software overhauls" in Apple's history, featuring not only aesthetic refinements but also improved navigation and greater consistency across Apple’s software ecosystem. A new report from Bloomberg now provides additional insights into the potential changes.

Additionally, Apple is expected to enhance the Health app on iPhones with AI-powered features as part of the iOS 19 update cycle.

iOS 19: What to expect

Design

Apple has internally named the iOS 19 design project "Solarium." This name suggests that the new interface might incorporate glass-like visual elements.

The refreshed iPhone interface is anticipated to draw inspiration from visionOS, the software powering Apple’s Vision Pro headset. VisionOS incorporates translucent elements in menus and banners, a design approach that Apple is likely to extend to iOS 19.

System navigation

iOS 19 is reportedly being developed under the codename “Luck” and aims to improve overall user experience by creating a more uniform interface across Apple’s ecosystem. Currently, iOS and macOS have distinct design languages, making cross-device transitions less seamless. The upcoming software update is expected to streamline these differences.

Beyond aesthetics, Apple is also expected to refine how users interact with the system, potentially simplifying navigation and gesture controls to enhance usability.

Revamped Health app

Bloomberg’s report indicates that Apple is planning to introduce an AI-driven health coaching feature, designed to offer users personalised health and wellness guidance. This feature is expected to include expert-led video content, providing insights into various health conditions and lifestyle improvements. Additionally, Apple may integrate AI-powered fitness coaching tools to assist users in refining their workout techniques. Food tracking is also expected to be a key addition.

The overhauled Health app is likely to debut with the iOS 19.4 update next year.

Apple Intelligence and Siri upgrades

Apple’s AI-driven Siri enhancements, initially anticipated in iOS 18.4, have reportedly been postponed to the next major update. The new iteration of Siri is expected to introduce smarter, context-aware interactions, on-screen comprehension, and the ability to execute in-app tasks more effectively.

Moreover, Apple is exploring the potential integration of Google’s Gemini AI within its Apple Intelligence ecosystem. This could provide users with an alternative AI assistant, alongside OpenAI’s ChatGPT. According to a report by 9To5Google, Gemini AI might soon be embedded into Apple’s Writing Tools and Siri.

Improved RCS messaging support

Apple has confirmed that it will introduce end-to-end encrypted RCS messaging support across iOS, iPadOS, macOS, and watchOS in a forthcoming update. This feature is expected to be part of the next major software roll out.