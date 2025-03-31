Perplexity AI to soon bring new feature akin to Google's Circle to Search

Perplexity AI is working on bringing a feature similar to Google’s Circle to Search. The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Perplexity AI, Aravind Srinivas, announced on X that its version of “Circle to Search” will soon be made available to all Android users. Google’s Circle to Search is a feature that has proved to be quite useful for users. Now, Perplexity appears to capitalise on the same opportunity.

Srinivas recently showcased a brief demo video highlighting a new feature being tested on Perplexity. In the clip, a user engages in a conversation with the AI assistant about the greatest tennis players in history. At one point, the user circles a bullet point mentioning Roger Federer and casually asks, “What’s this guy’s net worth?” Perplexity quickly understands the context, identifies Federer, and fetches a relevant answer by searching online.

While the Perplexity CEO confirmed that this functionality is on the way, no further details—such as a release timeline or official name—were shared. Since Google already owns the trademark for “Circle to Search,” Perplexity will likely introduce the feature under a different name.

Perplexity has steadily gained popularity since its debut, becoming a strong alternative to other digital assistants on Android—especially Gemini. The company is also expanding its AI ecosystem, having recently introduced Comet, an AI-powered web browser. However, it’s still unclear whether Comet will remain exclusive to mobile devices or expand to platforms like Windows and macOS.