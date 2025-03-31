Perplexity AI to soon bring new feature akin to Google's Circle to Search

Perplexity AI is working on bringing a feature similar to Google’s Circle to Search. The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Perplexity AI, Aravind Srinivas, announced on X that its version of “Circle to Search” will soon be made available to all Android users. Google’s Circle to Search is a feature that has proved to be quite useful for users. Now, Perplexity appears to capitalise on the same opportunity.
While the Perplexity CEO confirmed that this functionality is on the way, no further details—such as a release timeline or official name—were shared. Since Google already owns the trademark for “Circle to Search,” Perplexity will likely introduce the feature under a different name.
Perplexity has steadily gained popularity since its debut, becoming a strong alternative to other digital assistants on Android—especially Gemini. The company is also expanding its AI ecosystem, having recently introduced Comet, an AI-powered web browser. However, it’s still unclear whether Comet will remain exclusive to mobile devices or expand to platforms like Windows and macOS.