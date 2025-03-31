Apple's AI-powered health assistant will tell you how to keep fit: Details

Apple is revamping its health app which will have an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered assistant capable of mimicking a real doctor by offering personalised recommendations based on users’ data, according to a report by Bloomberg.

Health app as well as adding a health coach. The report said Apple is working on Project Mulberry, an initiative to rework theas well as adding a health coach.

Internally referred to as ‘Health+’, the AI agent is being trained by physicians hired by Apple and user information gathered from people's devices to track fitness progress, monitor and interpret health conditions and trends. It also plans to collaborate with external specialists in sleep, nutrition, physical therapy, mental health, and cardiology, according to the report.

The redesigned app, expected to debut in iOS 19.4, is likely to be launched next year at Apple's annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC).

The AI-powered health app is currently being tested to be integrated into the Apple ecosystem.

AI meets health: Key features

While iPhone’s current health app can identify and notify on trends, the new tool could offer a lot more. It is likely to function as a smart wellness coach.

Apple is expected to enhance the app to include comprehensive food tracking supporting users with their nutritional needs.

In addition, Apple is reportedly planning to upgrade the workout experience for users. One feature might involve using the rear cameras of iPhones or iPads to record workout sessions. The AI agent would then analyse the footage and offer feedback to help improve users’ exercise techniques.

How it will work

The AI assistant is expected to leverage data from Apple Watch, iPhone, and other connected health devices. The AI-driven assistant will use machine learning to analyse user activity, sleep patterns, heart rate, and other vital signs to deliver customised advice for improving overall well-being. It will process historical and real-time health data to make dynamic recommendations.

According to the Bloomberg report, experts involved in the project will provide video content for the app, to educate users on topics such as heart disease or ways to improve their lifestyle. For this feature, the videos will all be filmed at a new Apple facility near Oakland, California.