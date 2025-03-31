Home / Technology / Tech News / Apple's AI-powered health assistant will tell you how to keep fit: Details

Apple's AI-powered health assistant will tell you how to keep fit: Details

Likely to be launched at the annual Worldwide Developers Conference next year, Apple is training the AI-powered health assistant to offer personalised health tracking and insights for users

Apple
The AI-powered health app is currently being tested to be integrated into the Apple ecosystem. (Photo: Bloomberg)
Barkha Mathur New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 31 2025 | 5:38 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Apple is revamping its health app which will have an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered assistant capable of mimicking a real doctor by offering personalised recommendations based on users’ data, according to a report by Bloomberg.
 
The report said Apple is working on Project Mulberry, an initiative to rework the Health app as well as adding a health coach.
 
Internally referred to as ‘Health+’, the AI agent is being trained by physicians hired by Apple and user information gathered from people's devices to track fitness progress, monitor and interpret health conditions and trends. It also plans to collaborate with external specialists in sleep, nutrition, physical therapy, mental health, and cardiology, according to the report.
 
The redesigned app, expected to debut in iOS 19.4, is likely to be launched next year at Apple's annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC). 
The AI-powered health app is currently being tested to be integrated into the Apple ecosystem.

AI meets health: Key features

While iPhone’s current health app can identify and notify on trends, the new tool could offer a lot more. It is likely to function as a smart wellness coach.

Also Read

Apple postpones Siri upgrade indefinitely amid growing AI concerns

President Trump's tariffs threat tests EU's resolve to hurt Apple and Meta

Apple shareholders to consider ending diversity programmes amid backlash

Apple executive testifies App Store fees risked violating court order

Apple's long-promised AI overhaul for Siri runs into bugs, possible delays

 
Apple is expected to enhance the app to include comprehensive food tracking supporting users with their nutritional needs.
 
In addition, Apple is reportedly planning to upgrade the workout experience for users. One feature might involve using the rear cameras of iPhones or iPads to record workout sessions. The AI agent would then analyse the footage and offer feedback to help improve users’ exercise techniques.

How it will work

The AI assistant is expected to leverage data from Apple Watch, iPhone, and other connected health devices. The AI-driven assistant will use machine learning to analyse user activity, sleep patterns, heart rate, and other vital signs to deliver customised advice for improving overall well-being. It will process historical and real-time health data to make dynamic recommendations.
 
According to the Bloomberg report, experts involved in the project will provide video content for the app, to educate users on topics such as heart disease or ways to improve their lifestyle. For this feature, the videos will all be filmed at a new Apple facility near Oakland, California.
  Using AI algorithms, Siri and Apple’s voice recognition technology may also be used to interact with the assistant seamlessly.     
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Perplexity AI to soon bring new feature akin to Google's Circle to Search

iOS 19 to bring redesigned UI elements, revamped Health app: What to expect

Clash of Clans X WWE: Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley and more as game characters

Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE: What to expect from Samsung's fan edition flip phone

Apple could launch 2025 iPad Pro, MacBook Pro with these changes: Details

Topics :Apple IncHealthcare sector

First Published: Mar 31 2025 | 5:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story