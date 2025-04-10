Garena Free Fire Max: Redeem codes for April 10 to win in-game rewards

Garena Free Fire Max has rolled out redeem codes for April 10, offering players the opportunity to unlock various in-game rewards for free. These rewards may include character outfits, weapon skins, diamonds, and other useful items that enhance the gaming experience.

The redeem codes are active for a short time and allow access to exclusive content without requiring any in-app purchases. Players can find the list of active codes below, along with simple instructions on how to redeem them.

Since the availability is time-sensitive and limited, it’s recommended that players use the codes quickly to avoid missing the chance to claim the rewards.

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today

As per a report by India Today Gaming, active redeem codes for April 10, 2025 are:

FFBYX3MQKX2M

FFRINGYT93KX

FVT2CK2MFNSK

FFNTSXTPVUZ9

RDNEFV2KX4CQ

FFMTYKQPLKZ9

FFRSX4CZHLLX

FFSKTXVQF2PR

NPTF2FWSPXNK

FFDMNSW9KGX3

FFKSY7PQNWHJ

GXFT7YNWTQGZ

Also Read

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes: How to use

Visit the official Rewards Redemption website for Garena Free Fire Max.

Log in using your preferred platform—Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID.

Copy the redeem codes from the list and paste them into the provided text box.

Once a redeem code is entered correctly, the associated rewards are delivered to the player’s in-game mailbox. If the reward includes gold or diamonds, they are credited to the account instantly.

These rewards may feature limited-edition content such as Rebel Academy outfits, Revolt Weapon Loot Crates, Diamond Vouchers, and other exclusive items that enhance gameplay and character customisation.

The codes operate on a first-come, first-served basis and are limited to the first 500 users each day. Additionally, each code is valid for only 12 hours, making timely redemption essential.