Garena Free Fire Max: Redeem codes for April 10 to win in-game rewards

Garena Free Fire Max has releases redeem codes for April 10. Here is a detailed step-by-step for users to redeem the codes and win exclusive in-game rewards such as emotes, skings, and weapons

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2025 | 10:26 AM IST
Garena Free Fire Max has rolled out redeem codes for April 10, offering players the opportunity to unlock various in-game rewards for free. These rewards may include character outfits, weapon skins, diamonds, and other useful items that enhance the gaming experience.
 
The redeem codes are active for a short time and allow access to exclusive content without requiring any in-app purchases. Players can find the list of active codes below, along with simple instructions on how to redeem them.
 
Since the availability is time-sensitive and limited, it’s recommended that players use the codes quickly to avoid missing the chance to claim the rewards.
 

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today

 
As per a report by India Today Gaming, active redeem codes for April 10, 2025 are:
  • FFBYX3MQKX2M
  • FFRINGYT93KX
  • FVT2CK2MFNSK
  • FFNTSXTPVUZ9
  • RDNEFV2KX4CQ
  • FFMTYKQPLKZ9
  • FFRSX4CZHLLX
  • FFSKTXVQF2PR
  • NPTF2FWSPXNK
  • FFDMNSW9KGX3
  • FFKSY7PQNWHJ
  • GXFT7YNWTQGZ

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes: How to use

  • Visit the official Rewards Redemption website for Garena Free Fire Max.
  • Log in using your preferred platform—Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID.
  • Copy the redeem codes from the list and paste them into the provided text box.
Once a redeem code is entered correctly, the associated rewards are delivered to the player’s in-game mailbox. If the reward includes gold or diamonds, they are credited to the account instantly.
 
These rewards may feature limited-edition content such as Rebel Academy outfits, Revolt Weapon Loot Crates, Diamond Vouchers, and other exclusive items that enhance gameplay and character customisation.
 
The codes operate on a first-come, first-served basis and are limited to the first 500 users each day. Additionally, each code is valid for only 12 hours, making timely redemption essential.
First Published: Apr 10 2025 | 9:48 AM IST

