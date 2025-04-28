Garena Free Fire Max: Redeem codes for April 28 to score diamonds and skins

Garena Free Fire Max has unveiled new redeem codes for April 28, offering players the opportunity to grab exclusive in-game rewards for free. These bonuses may include character costumes, weapon skins, diamonds, and other valuable items to boost the gaming experience.

It's important to note that these codes are only valid for a short period and come with a limited number of redemptions. Once they expire or reach their usage cap, they will no longer be usable, so players are encouraged to redeem them as soon as possible.

Below, you'll find the latest active codes along with a simple guide on how to claim your rewards.

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today

As per a report by IndiaTimes, active redeem codes for April 28, 2025 are:

I1O5GGB7S9X3Q6F8

Z1W3M5GRJ7E9U2R4

D3JVF5U7G9V1O2I4

FDG9WM1ITVR5BZ8U

FGW9OP2YQME1RU4D

FZN1WE8URPB3OY5I

FQWERT123YUIOP45

FLKJHG890FDSAQW5

FSDFGH901AZXCVB3

FYR3IS7DNF6WB9V

FLQ7VH4CKPN9YX6T

FO1ZTG5HYJB9VXWC

FFNRWTQPFDZ9

FVTCQK2MFNSK

FFMTYKQPFDZ9

FF6WN9QSFTHX

GXFT7YNWTQGZ

FFBYX3MQKX2M

FFMTYKQPLKZ9

FFDMNSW9KG2

FFSKTXVQF2NR

RDNAFV2KX2CQ

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes: How to use

Visit the official Rewards Redemption website for Garena Free Fire Max.

Log in using your preferred platform—Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID.

Copy the redeem codes from the list and paste them into the provided text box.

After a successful redemption, rewards are sent straight to the player's in-game mailbox. In the case of currency like gold or diamonds, the account balance updates immediately to show the added amount.

These redeem codes often unlock exclusive, time-limited items such as Rebel Academy outfits, Revolt Weapon Loot Crates, Diamond Vouchers, and other cosmetic upgrades that enhance the visual experience of the game.

Each code is limited to 500 redemptions per day and remains active for only 12 hours, so players are advised to act fast to secure their rewards before the codes expire.