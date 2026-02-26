India vs Zimbabwe LIVE SCORE T20 WC Super 8: Will Samson get his chance tonight? Toss at 6:30 PM
India need to get a big win if possible on the night and will probably be looking to bowl first if given the choice, in order to limit the visitors to a low total and chase it down quickly.
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
India (IND) are gearing up to face Zimbabwe (ZIM) in Match 48 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 Super Eight (Group A) on February 26 at the renowned MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The contest comes at a crucial stage for both teams as they look to keep their hopes alive in the tournament. India need to get a big win if possible on the night and will probably be looking to bowl first if given the choice, in order to limit the visitors to a low total and chase it down as quickly as possible in order to boost their net run-rate. All eyes will be on the playing 11 tonight as many questions arise on vice-captain Axar Patel and batter Sanju Samson's inclusion in the eleven.
The Men in Blue got off to a rocky start in the Super Eight stage, suffering a heavy 76-run defeat to South Africa in their opening match. The Proteas were powered by a commanding half-century from David Miller and an impressive four-wicket haul from Marco Jansen, exposing weaknesses in India’s batting and bowling units. With momentum slipping away, India will be keen to bounce back strongly in front of their home crowd, seeking both consistency and confidence ahead of the remaining Super Eight fixtures.
Zimbabwe, meanwhile, also began their Super Eight campaign on a disappointing note, going down by 107 runs to West Indies. The Southern African side, which had impressed earlier in the tournament and was considered one of the surprise packages, now faces a stern test against the hosts. This match provides them a chance to revive their campaign, while India will aim to assert dominance and register a must-win performance in Chennai.
India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Probable Playing 11
India playing 11 (probable): Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan (w), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah
Zimbabwe playing 11 (probable): Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani (wk), Ryan Burl, Sikandar Raza (c), Tashinga Musekiwa, Tony Munyonga, Dion Myers, Brad Evans, Graeme Cremer, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 LIVE TOSS TIME: The coin toss for the T20 WC Super 8 match between India and Zimbabwe will take place at 6:30 PM IST
India vs Zimbabwe LIVE TOSS UPDATES T20 WC Super 8: Sikandar Raza wins the toss!
Zimbabwe skipper Sikandar Raza has won the toss and elected to bowl first on the night.
India vs Zimbabwe LIVE TOSS UPDATES T20 WC Super 8: SA do India a favour!
South Africa have done India a favour by beating West Indies comprehensively by 9 wickets which eases thepressure on India who now need to win their remaining 2 matches and don't need to depend on net run rate.
India vs Zimbabwe LIVE TOSS UPDATES T20 WC Super 8: Toss to take place soon!
We are less than 15 minutes away from the toss in Chennai as India look to take control of proceedings and will be most likely to chase tonight considering their net-run rate scenarios.
India vs Zimbabwe LIVE SCORE UPDATES T20 WC Super 8: ZIM looking to stop India!
Zimbabwe, on the other hand, got off to a rough start in the Super Eight stage, suffering a heavy 107-run defeat against West Indies. The Southern African team, once hailed as one of the tournament’s surprise performers, now faces a tough challenge against the hosts. This encounter offers Zimbabwe an opportunity to bounce back, while India will be looking to take control of the game and secure a crucial victory in Chennai.
India vs Zimbabwe LIVE SCORE UPDATES T20 WC Super 8: Hosts looking to make amends!
India will be aiming for a dominant victory tonight and are likely to opt for bowling first if they win the toss, hoping to restrict the visitors to a modest total and chase it down swiftly to improve their net run-rate. All attention will be on the playing XI, with key questions surrounding the inclusion of vice-captain Axar Patel and batter Sanju Samson in the lineup.
India vs Zimbabwe LIVE SCORE UPDATES T20 WC Super 8: IND looking to win big tonight!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the T20 World Cup Super 8 encounter between India and Zimbabwe in Chennai. With India coming into the tie on the back of a big defeat vs SA, they will be looking to bounce back strongly in Chennai, as they take on giant killers Zimbabwe who will be an interesting challenge for the hosts tonight. Toss at 6:30 PM IST.
