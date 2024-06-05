Home / Technology / Tech News / Gemini AI on Gmail for Android could do lot more than writing email summary

Reportedly, Google has added new functions to the Gemini AI on Gmail for Android. However, the enhanced Gemini AI is not part of the public release yet

gmail, google
Gmail app on Android
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2024 | 4:54 PM IST
Google is testing an improved Gemini AI on Gmail for Android. Reportedly, the mailing app is being tested with new Gemini AI features such as smart replies, email summarisation, and next steps suggestions. Consumer technology news platform Android Authority has reported that a new Gemini AI on Gmail for Android does more than just summarising emails and suggesting replies; it responds to some “non-email-related queries” as well.

According to the report, Google has been testing only a summarisation feature powered by AI so far. However, the new app version, which is currently being tested with limited users, Google has added a Gemini AI next to the archive option. As per the report, tapping on this Gemini AI icon opens up a new interface that includes options for summarising the email, suggesting a reply and a “List the next steps” option.

Tapping on either of the options starts a conversation with the Gemini AI chatbot and the user can choose one of the pre-set prompts or can type in a query. The report stated that the user can ask the chatbot to do various tasks within the app such as drafting an email reply, altering the tone of a drafted response and more. Users can also get assistance for some non-email-related queries.

Google has not officially revealed details about the availability of the feature. It is also likely that Google only rolls this feature out for paid tier customers. The new button is likely a part of Google's initiative to integrate Gemini to native Google apps on Android.

Topics :Gemini AIGoogle gmailartifical intelligence

First Published: Jun 05 2024 | 4:54 PM IST

