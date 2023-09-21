Generative AI-powered Alexa: What's new coming to Amazon's voice assistant

Amazon has unveiled the next generation of its Alexa voice assistant, powered by Generative AI, during an in-person event on September 20th. It was also revealed that this updated version of Alexa would be built upon the Alexa Large Language Model (LLM), and it will extend its capabilities to older Echo devices, including the first-generation Echo Plus. Here are all the new major Gen-AI features coming to Alexa devices:

Enhanced Natural Conversations

Amazon says that the AI-driven Alexa will respond in a more natural and engaging manner, allowing for extended conversations with users. The updated voice assistant will even permit users with Visual ID to initiate conversations by simply facing the device without needing wake-up prompts.

Advanced Smart Home Control

The new LLM model will empower Alexa to process multiple commands simultaneously. For instance, if a user commands Alexa to close the curtains in the living room while turning on the lights, Alexa will execute both actions at once, eliminating the need for separate prompts for each action. The AI-enabled features will make input commands for the Amazon voice assistant more conversational as well. For example, a statement like "Alexa, it's too bright" will automatically prompt it to dim the lights.

Inclusive Accessibility Features

Alexa's upcoming accessibility features are designed to assist users with hearing, speech, or mobility disabilities. Users will be able to interact with Alexa through their tablets, using gaze-based input to perform pre-set Alexa actions, such as playing music or controlling smart home devices.



Generative-AI features will enable real-time translation with voice-to-text captions for audio and video calls. However, these accessibility features will not be initially available in India.

Character AI

With Generative AI skills, Alexa will allow users to engage in natural conversations with over 25 characters, including pre-set voice options and famous personalities. The voice assistant will also retain conversation history and adapt to user preferences, offering a more personalized experience.

Splash - AI-Based Music Generation

Splash is an innovative AI-based music generation service that will be integrated with Alexa in the upcoming update. Users can create original music by providing voice input describing the type of music they want. Splash will also offer customization options, allowing users to add vocals and switch between different music genres.

Map View

With the new update, Alexa will gain the ability to scan and generate a digital map of the user's home, allowing them to conveniently view and control all connected devices from one place. Currently, this feature will be only available to customers in the United States using an iPhone Pro model of the 12th generation or later.



