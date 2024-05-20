Home / Technology / Tech News / Google allows developers to build on-device AI-powered apps for Android

Google allows developers to build on-device AI-powered apps for Android

Google said that it is already working with select third-party developers for "compelling on-device Gemini use cases" and will enable more developers to access and use Gemini Nano on Android

Google Gemini AI model, Google's new AI model, Google's new multimodal AI model, New Google AI, Gemini AI, Gemini Ultra AI, Gemini Pro AI, Gemini Nano AI, Gemini AI support, Gemini AI on Bard, Gemini AI on Pixel 8 Pro, Gemini AI on Google Chrome, Gem
Photo: Google
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 20 2024 | 12:55 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Google has shared details on how it plans to integrate artificial intelligence into its Android operating system with on-device processing, leveraging the small scaled Gemini Nano model. In “Android on-device AI under the hood” session at I/O 2024, Google shared insights on how it is already powering select apps such as Messages, Recorder and more with Gemini Nano and how it plans to open it up for third-party developers.

In the video session, Google explained that on-device AI is beneficial as it offers local processing of data, maintaining users privacy. Additionally, it also allows the AI model to process data without an active internet connection and offers reduced latency. However, there are some limitations to it as well. Due to hardware limitations, the on-device AI models have smaller parameter size compared to large language models (LLMs) and also a smaller context window.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Google said that it has chosen “Gemini Nano” as the foundation model for its Android platform and is looking at three major use cases for it:

  • Content Consumption (example: summarisation and overview of text)
  • Content Creation (example: suggestions and assistance in writing messages)
  • Content Classification (example: understanding the sentiment or emotion of the text)

Google said that it has integrated Gemini Nano into the Android system from Android 14 onwards through a service called AICore. The company said that it is already working with select third-party developers for “compelling on-device Gemini use cases” and will enable more developers to access and use Gemini Nano to bring apps powered by on-device AI to Android smartphones.

The company said that the AI model is already powering AI features on Google Pixel 8 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S24 series smartphones, and Google is planning to bring it to more “flagship Android devices in near future.”

Also Read

Google Bard is now Gemini: Know about AI assistant and its Android, iOS app

Gemini 1.0: What's new with Google's latest AI model and how it works

Gemini 1.5: Google announces next-gen AI model with new architecture design

Google adds more AI-based features to Pixel 8 Pro with Gemini Nano model

Google to replace Assistant by Gemini on wearable audio accessories: Report

Soon, WhatsApp could let you lock, unlock chats even on linked devices

Microsoft could announce ARM-powered Surface, Copilot AI update on May 20

Google Pixel 9 series could include a foldable model, new colours: Report

Like iPad Pro, Apple to bring ultra-thin iPhone with new design in 2025

India's Cloud expenditure lags behind global average despite AI push

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :GoogleGemini AIGoogle's AIAndroidTechnology

First Published: May 20 2024 | 12:55 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story