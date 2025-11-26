Home / Technology / Tech News / Google reportedly plans 'Aluminium OS' to rival Windows and macOS on PCs

Google reportedly plans 'Aluminium OS' to rival Windows and macOS on PCs

Google is developing Aluminium OS, a unified Android-based PC platform that merges ChromeOS and Android, aiming to compete with Windows and macOS

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 26 2025 | 4:34 PM IST
Google
Google is reportedly planning to compete with Windows and macOS with its new Aluminium OS. Earlier at Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Summit 2025, Google revealed that its Android for PC is coming next year, which will unify ChromeOS and Android. According to a report by Android Authority, this unification into a single desktop platform now has a codename, ‘Aluminium OS.’
 
A Google job listing was spotted by Android Authority recently which makes the foundation for this development. The job posting was for a “Senior Product Manager, Android, Laptop and Tablets,” which directly references work on a “new Aluminium, Android-based operating system.” The report emphasises the confirmation of Aluminium being the codename for Google’s unified Android PC platform, a name that mirrors ChromeOS’s open-source roots (Chromium) and signals Android as the foundation of the effort.

Aluminium OS: What should users expect

The job listing reportedly states that Aluminium OS is “built with AI at the core,” suggesting deep integration with Google’s Gemini model. This aligns with the company’s broader push to bring its AI stack to PCs, something hinted at during the recent Snapdragon Summit. While Gemini already powers advanced on-device AI features on premium smartphones, the listing implies Google intends to scale those capabilities to larger-screen hardware rather than confine the OS to the budget tier where Chromebooks currently dominate.
 
Most notably, the job description reveals Google’s plans for a wide hardware portfolio across “laptops, detachables, tablets and boxes,” spanning entry-level to premium categories. References to “AL Mass Premium” and “AL Premium” tiers indicate that Google wants Aluminium OS devices to compete directly with high-end Windows and macOS machines, not just affordable Chromebooks.

What does this mean for the future of ChromeOS

The job listing also raises questions about ChromeOS’s long-term future. As per the report, the listing says that the role will “drive ChromeOS and Aluminium (e.g., Android) platforms and devices,” suggesting both will coexist for now. But it also tasks the recruit with defining a plan to transition “Google from ChromeOS to Aluminium with business continuity in the future.” In other words, Google intends to fully replace ChromeOS eventually.

Topics :GoogleTechnology NewsAndroid

First Published: Nov 26 2025 | 4:34 PM IST

